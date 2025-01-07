LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

Pontpierre, France, January 7th, 2025 - La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152) announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by TP ICAP (Europe) under a liquidity contract, included the following Company common shares and cash as of December 31st, 2024:

3,296 shares,

56,791.51 euros in cash.

During the 2nd half of 2024, the following has been negotiated:

Buy side: 8,946 shares for a total of 237,235.66 € (345 transactions),

Sell side: 10,132 shares for a total of 271,717.81 € (262 transactions).

As a reminder, as of June 28th, 2024, the following shares and cash were allocated to the liquidity account:

4,482 shares,

23,343.24 euros in cash.

Next announcements:

H1 FY25 Revenues: January 22nd, 2025

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems. For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

------------------------

------------------------



