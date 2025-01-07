Fort Mitchell, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - HelloPrenup, the premier online platform for prenuptial agreements, is thrilled to announce the addition of Attorney Ashley Sexton, an experienced family law attorney, to its network of attorneys. Based in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, Ashley will bring her expertise and dedication to HelloPrenup's mission of making prenuptial agreements accessible, affordable, and user-friendly for couples across the state.

With a strong background in family law and a passion for empowering couples with the tools they need to build successful futures, Ashley Sexton has become a trusted name in the Kentucky family law community. Her firm, Ashley Sexton Law, focuses on guiding clients through family law matters with compassion and professionalism, making her an ideal partner for HelloPrenup.

"We are excited to welcome Ashley Sexton to the HelloPrenup network," said Julia Rodgers, CEO and Founder of HelloPrenup. "Her dedication to helping couples navigate important financial and legal decisions aligns perfectly with our mission. With Ashley on board, we can now extend services to couples in Kentucky, providing them with the legal support they need during such a pivotal moment in their lives."

As one of HelloPrenup's attorney partners for Kentucky, Ashley Sexton will be available to represent customers who choose to integrate legal counsel into their prenuptial agreement process. She will also contribute educational resources and insights to HelloPrenup's blog and community, further enhancing the platform's commitment to empowering couples with knowledge.

"I am honored to join HelloPrenup as their attorney partner in Kentucky. Prenuptial agreements are a vital tool for couples to plan their futures with clarity and confidence, and HelloPrenup's innovative platform makes this process more accessible than ever. I look forward to helping Kentucky couples navigate this important step in their journey together, combining HelloPrenup's technology with personalized legal guidance."

HelloPrenup continues to expand its reach by partnering with esteemed attorneys across the country. With Ashley Sexton joining the platform, couples in Kentucky can now access tailored legal advice and seamless prenuptial agreement drafting, ensuring their interests are protected and their futures are built on a solid foundation.

For more information about Ashley Sexton, visit her website at www.ashleysextonlaw.com.

About HelloPrenup

HelloPrenup is the leading online platform revolutionizing the way prenuptial agreements are created. By combining technology and legal expertise, HelloPrenup provides couples with an accessible, affordable, and collaborative approach to prenups. With over 46 states, HelloPrenup empowers couples to take control of their financial futures together.

