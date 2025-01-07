Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
ASUSTek Computer INC.: ASUS Launches Zenbook A14: The World's Lightest Copilot+ PC

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS has recently announced a significant expansion of its innovative Copilot+ PC lineup - the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs - in order to bring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to everyone. The flagship of this lineup is Zenbook A14, the lightest Copilot+ PC in the world. Weighing just under a kilogram, Zenbook A14 empowers modern lifestyles and redefines portable computing with cutting-edge technology and elegant design.

Image credit: ASUS

Powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X processors, Zenbook A14 delivers exceptional performance with on-device AI capabilities that enhance productivity and streamline workflows. Users can enjoy up to 32 hours of multi-working-day battery life, making it an ideal companion for modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

Zenbook A14 is the first ASUS laptop to feature an all-Ceraluminum chassis, including the lid, keyboard area, and base. This innovative material, developed by ASUS, is 30% lighter than anodized aluminum while offering exceptional durability, anti-wear properties, scratch resistance, and a smudge-free surface. The tone-on-tone minimalist design, inspired by nature, adds a sophisticated touch to this groundbreaking device.

Engineered for ultimate mobility, Zenbook A14 features a full array of I/O ports that eliminates the need for adapters. Its advanced AI features, integrated through the Copilot+ PC platform, unlock new levels of efficiency and convenience for users on the go.

Zenbook A14 will launch globally with a starting price of US$899, offering a premium combination of ultra-lightweight design, long-lasting battery power and cutting-edge AI capabilities for users on the move. Learn more about Zenbook A14.

NOTES TO EDITORS
ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/
ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com
ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus
ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587795/ASUS_Zenbook_A14_UX3407_Scenario_photo_09.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asus-launches-zenbook-a14-the-worlds-lightest-copilot-pc-302341762.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
