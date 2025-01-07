Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
07.01.25
15:29 Uhr
1,530 Euro
-0,020
-1,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5001,70019:54
Dow Jones News
07.01.2025 18:43 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Jan-2025 / 17:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
7 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               7 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      173,166 
Highest price paid per share:         133.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          127.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.6598p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,941,384 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,941,384) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      130.6598p                    173,166

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
900              132.50          08:31:28         00317845322TRLO1     XLON 
48               133.00          08:49:54         00317849089TRLO1     XLON 
661              133.00          09:03:42         00317851984TRLO1     XLON 
483              133.00          09:03:42         00317851985TRLO1     XLON 
1669              132.50          09:13:32         00317854212TRLO1     XLON 
834              132.50          09:13:32         00317854213TRLO1     XLON 
456              132.00          09:14:37         00317854421TRLO1     XLON 
1271              132.00          09:14:37         00317854422TRLO1     XLON 
174              131.50          09:19:23         00317855482TRLO1     XLON 
282              131.50          09:19:23         00317855483TRLO1     XLON 
408              131.50          09:19:23         00317855484TRLO1     XLON 
50000             132.00          09:39:16         00317860466TRLO1     XLON 
1642              132.00          09:40:26         00317860741TRLO1     XLON 
1286              132.00          10:39:01         00317869095TRLO1     XLON 
1604              131.50          10:40:08         00317869103TRLO1     XLON 
648              132.00          12:11:00         00317871545TRLO1     XLON 
861              131.50          12:27:11         00317872037TRLO1     XLON 
24               131.50          12:27:11         00317872038TRLO1     XLON 
837              131.50          12:27:11         00317872039TRLO1     XLON 
861              131.50          12:27:11         00317872040TRLO1     XLON 
779              131.00          12:29:56         00317872118TRLO1     XLON 
93               131.00          12:29:56         00317872119TRLO1     XLON 
834              131.50          12:40:11         00317872382TRLO1     XLON 
599              132.00          13:00:20         00317872891TRLO1     XLON 
10               132.00          13:00:20         00317872892TRLO1     XLON 
810              132.00          13:11:10         00317873245TRLO1     XLON 
810              132.00          13:23:10         00317873500TRLO1     XLON 
810              131.50          13:29:52         00317873617TRLO1     XLON 
810              131.50          13:29:52         00317873618TRLO1     XLON 
823              131.00          13:33:28         00317873707TRLO1     XLON 
99               130.50          13:59:54         00317874464TRLO1     XLON 
52               130.50          14:00:34         00317874506TRLO1     XLON 
9               130.50          14:11:37         00317875023TRLO1     XLON 
383              130.50          14:11:37         00317875024TRLO1     XLON 
275              130.50          14:11:37         00317875025TRLO1     XLON 
99               130.50          14:11:37         00317875026TRLO1     XLON 
500              130.50          14:23:04         00317875619TRLO1     XLON 
58               130.50          14:23:04         00317875620TRLO1     XLON 
100              131.00          14:23:52         00317875662TRLO1     XLON 
50000             131.00          14:36:54         00317876424TRLO1     XLON 
500              131.00          14:40:02         00317876614TRLO1     XLON 
300              131.00          14:40:36         00317876635TRLO1     XLON 
1027              131.00          14:40:36         00317876636TRLO1     XLON 
226              131.00          14:40:36         00317876637TRLO1     XLON 
59               131.00          14:40:36         00317876638TRLO1     XLON 
2434              130.50          14:40:50         00317876661TRLO1     XLON 
854              130.00          14:46:11         00317877045TRLO1     XLON 
433              130.00          14:50:32         00317877325TRLO1     XLON 
311              130.00          14:50:33         00317877326TRLO1     XLON 
829              129.50          14:56:16         00317877553TRLO1     XLON 
833              129.00          15:02:27         00317878009TRLO1     XLON 
343              128.50          15:03:38         00317878148TRLO1     XLON 
483              128.50          15:03:38         00317878149TRLO1     XLON 
343              128.50          15:03:38         00317878150TRLO1     XLON 
831              128.50          15:04:10         00317878191TRLO1     XLON 
863              128.50          15:08:05         00317878471TRLO1     XLON 
862              128.50          15:08:05         00317878472TRLO1     XLON 
841              128.00          15:08:06         00317878475TRLO1     XLON 
268              127.50          15:09:46         00317878582TRLO1     XLON 
544              127.50          15:09:55         00317878595TRLO1     XLON 
268              127.50          15:09:55         00317878596TRLO1     XLON 
834              127.50          15:25:34         00317879502TRLO1     XLON 
1626              128.00          15:31:34         00317879786TRLO1     XLON 
556              128.00          15:41:34         00317880487TRLO1     XLON 
463              128.00          15:41:34         00317880482TRLO1     XLON 
12               128.00          15:41:34         00317880483TRLO1     XLON 
74               128.00          15:41:34         00317880484TRLO1     XLON 
1               128.00          15:41:34         00317880485TRLO1     XLON 
60               128.00          15:41:34         00317880488TRLO1     XLON 
6290              128.00          15:41:34         00317880489TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2025 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.