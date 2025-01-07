DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-Jan-2025 / 17:12 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 7 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 173,166 Highest price paid per share: 133.00p Lowest price paid per share: 127.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.6598p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,941,384 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,941,384) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 130.6598p 173,166

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 900 132.50 08:31:28 00317845322TRLO1 XLON 48 133.00 08:49:54 00317849089TRLO1 XLON 661 133.00 09:03:42 00317851984TRLO1 XLON 483 133.00 09:03:42 00317851985TRLO1 XLON 1669 132.50 09:13:32 00317854212TRLO1 XLON 834 132.50 09:13:32 00317854213TRLO1 XLON 456 132.00 09:14:37 00317854421TRLO1 XLON 1271 132.00 09:14:37 00317854422TRLO1 XLON 174 131.50 09:19:23 00317855482TRLO1 XLON 282 131.50 09:19:23 00317855483TRLO1 XLON 408 131.50 09:19:23 00317855484TRLO1 XLON 50000 132.00 09:39:16 00317860466TRLO1 XLON 1642 132.00 09:40:26 00317860741TRLO1 XLON 1286 132.00 10:39:01 00317869095TRLO1 XLON 1604 131.50 10:40:08 00317869103TRLO1 XLON 648 132.00 12:11:00 00317871545TRLO1 XLON 861 131.50 12:27:11 00317872037TRLO1 XLON 24 131.50 12:27:11 00317872038TRLO1 XLON 837 131.50 12:27:11 00317872039TRLO1 XLON 861 131.50 12:27:11 00317872040TRLO1 XLON 779 131.00 12:29:56 00317872118TRLO1 XLON 93 131.00 12:29:56 00317872119TRLO1 XLON 834 131.50 12:40:11 00317872382TRLO1 XLON 599 132.00 13:00:20 00317872891TRLO1 XLON 10 132.00 13:00:20 00317872892TRLO1 XLON 810 132.00 13:11:10 00317873245TRLO1 XLON 810 132.00 13:23:10 00317873500TRLO1 XLON 810 131.50 13:29:52 00317873617TRLO1 XLON 810 131.50 13:29:52 00317873618TRLO1 XLON 823 131.00 13:33:28 00317873707TRLO1 XLON 99 130.50 13:59:54 00317874464TRLO1 XLON 52 130.50 14:00:34 00317874506TRLO1 XLON 9 130.50 14:11:37 00317875023TRLO1 XLON 383 130.50 14:11:37 00317875024TRLO1 XLON 275 130.50 14:11:37 00317875025TRLO1 XLON 99 130.50 14:11:37 00317875026TRLO1 XLON 500 130.50 14:23:04 00317875619TRLO1 XLON 58 130.50 14:23:04 00317875620TRLO1 XLON 100 131.00 14:23:52 00317875662TRLO1 XLON 50000 131.00 14:36:54 00317876424TRLO1 XLON 500 131.00 14:40:02 00317876614TRLO1 XLON 300 131.00 14:40:36 00317876635TRLO1 XLON 1027 131.00 14:40:36 00317876636TRLO1 XLON 226 131.00 14:40:36 00317876637TRLO1 XLON 59 131.00 14:40:36 00317876638TRLO1 XLON 2434 130.50 14:40:50 00317876661TRLO1 XLON 854 130.00 14:46:11 00317877045TRLO1 XLON 433 130.00 14:50:32 00317877325TRLO1 XLON 311 130.00 14:50:33 00317877326TRLO1 XLON 829 129.50 14:56:16 00317877553TRLO1 XLON 833 129.00 15:02:27 00317878009TRLO1 XLON 343 128.50 15:03:38 00317878148TRLO1 XLON 483 128.50 15:03:38 00317878149TRLO1 XLON 343 128.50 15:03:38 00317878150TRLO1 XLON 831 128.50 15:04:10 00317878191TRLO1 XLON 863 128.50 15:08:05 00317878471TRLO1 XLON 862 128.50 15:08:05 00317878472TRLO1 XLON 841 128.00 15:08:06 00317878475TRLO1 XLON 268 127.50 15:09:46 00317878582TRLO1 XLON 544 127.50 15:09:55 00317878595TRLO1 XLON 268 127.50 15:09:55 00317878596TRLO1 XLON 834 127.50 15:25:34 00317879502TRLO1 XLON 1626 128.00 15:31:34 00317879786TRLO1 XLON 556 128.00 15:41:34 00317880487TRLO1 XLON 463 128.00 15:41:34 00317880482TRLO1 XLON 12 128.00 15:41:34 00317880483TRLO1 XLON 74 128.00 15:41:34 00317880484TRLO1 XLON 1 128.00 15:41:34 00317880485TRLO1 XLON 60 128.00 15:41:34 00317880488TRLO1 XLON 6290 128.00 15:41:34 00317880489TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2025 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)