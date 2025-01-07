Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 19:06 Uhr
138 Leser
Lepro Unveils the World First AI Lighting Design Assistant by LLM at CES 2025, Leading the New Era of Intelligent Lighting

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI lighting innovator Lepro is excited to announce the launch of its latest artificial intelligence-driven lighting solution, LightGPM 3, unveiled at the prestigious Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. LightGPM 3 sets a new standard in residential lighting design, offering unparalleled customization, accuracy, and user-friendly controls powered by cutting-edge AI technology.

AI Lighting Design Assistant - Lighting Design Made Easy
LightGPM is an AI lighting design assistant that empowers customers to enjoy professional lighting without requiring any specialized expertise.

In addition to understanding and executing basic commands-such as turning lights on/off and adjusting brightness-LightGPM intelligently generates tailored lighting effects based on users' specific needs, moods, and scenarios. Users can further customize these AI generated designs to suit their personal preferences, making LightGPM the perfect solution for those who prefer not to invest extensive time creating custom lighting setups from scratch or who feel unsure about how to approach DIY lighting design.

Trained with Professional Lighting Expertise
Beyond general human knowledge, LightGPM 3 is equipped with specialized training that includes:

  • Color Psychology: A deep understanding of how colors shape emotions, influence moods, and affect behavior.
  • Comprehensive Lighting Design Principles: Mastery of core and advanced concepts to ensure optimal illumination strategies.
  • Scenario-Specific Designs: Tailored lighting solutions optimized for various rooms, moods, and scenarios, featuring carefully selected color combinations, brightness levels, and dynamic lighting patterns.

Advanced Technical Architecture
LightGPM 3 is built on a state-of-the-art technical framework, featuring:

  • Transformer Decoder Architecture: Leveraging a transformer decoder architecture similar to leading language models like ChatGPT, LightGPM 3 ensures dependable and high-performance AI-powered operations.
  • Multimodal Large Language Model (LLM): As a multimodal LLM, LightGPM 3 proficiently processes both text and images, specializing in lighting design for residential spaces and adeptly responding to human emotional cues.

Lepro Vision: Create Smarter Lives
Lepro's vision extends into the realm of smart home technology, with cutting-edge products like intelligent cameras, smart microphone, smart door locks, smart doorbell and so on. With every product we design, our mission is clear: to seamlessly integrate smarter AI into every corner of your lives, enhancing ambiance experience, convenience, security, and efficiency.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lepro-unveils-the-world-first-ai-lighting-design-assistant-by-llm-at-ces-2025-leading-the-new-era-of-intelligent-lighting-302341039.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
