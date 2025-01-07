Dreame Technology Stuns CES 2025 with Innovative Technologies Including Its Groundbreaking Bionic Multi-Joint Robotic Arm Technology and a Full Range of Products Such as the X50 Ultra

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) officially kicked off. Dreame Technology, a leading name in high-end consumer electronics and smart manufacturing, made a striking debut with the theme "All Dreams in One Dreame." At CES 2025, the company unveiled its comprehensive ecosystem of advanced products, including robot vacuum, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and multifunctional hair drying and styling systems. With this impressive lineup, Dreame showcased its cutting-edge smart technologies, redefining the possibilities of innovative living for consumers worldwide.

Strengthen the Core Technology Barriers and Create a New Benchmark in the Robot Vacuum Industry

As a technology benchmark in the smart home appliance industry, Dreame Technology firmly believes that "core technology is the foundation of everything." Dreame Technology has continuously broken through and innovated, introducing many industry innovations such as Robotic Flex Arm, VersaLift, and Automatic mop removal technology.

Among them, the most noteworthy is Dreame Technology's first robotic vacuum cleaner with an automatic arm capable of changing and using different cleaning tools. This design incorporates Dreame Technology's first bionic multi-joint robotic arm technology and cleaning tool accessory compartment. The bionic multi-joint manipulator with four joints mimics a human hand, seamlessly integrating features similar to shoulders, elbows, wrists, and fingers. It stretches up to 30cm from the machine's edge, effectively extending its cleaning reach. By being equipped with a self-developed structured light RGB module, the robotic arm can deeply perceive and detect the environment based on AI algorithms and return to the base station to change cleaning tools according to different scenarios and dirty needs to complete various cleaning tasks.

Another innovative Multi-Mop Replacement Dock adopts a new base station structure, which accommodates up to 3 sets of mopping cloths and supports the automatic replacement of mops at the base station. Users can customize different mops for specific areas based on personal preferences and household habits to achieve dedicated mop use in specific zones, thereby effectively avoiding the cross-use of mops in the bathroom, kitchen, living room, bedroom, and other spaces, making it more hygienic and cleaner. Additionally, the system comprehensively upgrades the drying method, adopting a dual air duct design, which can dry 3 sets of mops simultaneously, making it more efficient and time-saving.

Revolutionary Multi-Category Innovations Lead the New Trend in Smart Home Appliances

In the smart cleaning category, the X50 Ultra robot vacuum was one of the most eye-catching products at the Dreame Technology booth, winning many awards, including the CES 2025 International Breakthrough Award. It is equipped with Dreame Technology's world-first robotic retractable legs technology, which can achieve a maximum obstacle crossing height of 6cm*. At the same time, it also features VersaLift, Dual Flex Arm Technology, and other technologies, elevating the cleaning performance of sweeping robots to a new level.

H15 Pro Heat wet and dry vacuum equipped with Dreame Technology's GapFree AI DescendReach Robotic Arm technology achieves no cleaning dead zones and no water residue. When the wet and dry vacuum senses an edge, the AI smart lifting robotic arm will adaptively press down and quickly stick to the edge to complete the corner cleaning. Z30 Smart Sensor cordless stick vacuum supports the smart sensor dirt function. Dreame Technology's self-developed 150,000RPM high-speed digital motor delivers peak suction power of 300AW and a runtime of up to 90 minutes.

For outdoor cleaning scenarios, Dreame Technology has launched the Z1 Pro cordless robotic pool cleaner, whose innovative PoolSense technology can intelligently recognize the shape of the pool, enabling optimized zoning and S-shaped cleaning routes to improve cleaning efficiency. Based on LiFi communication technology, users can use a remote control to communicate with the swimming pool robot underwater in real time, assign cleaning tasks, and easily complete various cleaning needs.

On the other side of the booth, the newly launched Airstyle Pro Multifunctional Hair Drying & Styling System also garnered considerable attention from visitors. It is a salon-grade styler that integrates seven functional accessories for blow-drying, curling, straightening, and more.

Dreame Technology's full ecosystem debut at CES 2025 highlights its remarkable breakthroughs in cutting-edge technology.

*6cm: The 6cm refers to the height of the two steps. A single obstacle is 4.5cm high, and a single climbing mat's crossing height is 1.5cm. Based on our in-house lab testing, actual results may vary depending on environmental factors.

