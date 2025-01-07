Narwal Showcases Its Latest Flow Series and a Lineup of Robot Vacuum Innovations at CES 2025

Narwal Flow, which sets a new benchmark for robot vacuums, shines at CES 2025, exploring more possibilities for future smart cleaning experiences.

Narwal debuts its latest Narwal Z10 Ultra with Innovative Mop Extension, highlighting Narwal's commitment to boost robot vacuum markets based on consumer demand.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra was awarded the CES Innovation Award, showcasing the company's strong innovative capabilities in the robot vacuum industry.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal , the international leader in smart home cleaning, is today showcasing a range of its latest innovative robot vacuum technologies at Consumer Electronics Show 2025 (CES 2025). During the event, Narwal is not only debuting its new generation of its premium robot vacuum, Narwal Flow Series, but also introduces a number of industry-leading innovations based on its theme "Clean Science, Intelligent Technology", such as Mop Extension on the upcoming Narwal Freo Z10 Ultra. By delivering enhanced, intelligent smart cleaning experiences through these innovations, Narwal is reinforcing its position as a future-focused company that seeks to unlock new possibilities for smart cleaning solutions.

"The most important aspect of Narwal's products is to simplify and elevate daily life through intelligent design and ultimate convenience," said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. "Unlike any other commercially available products, the Narwal Flow functions intelligently. It introduces industry-moving developments, like FlowWash Mopping, EdgeReach, and its Deep Carpet Boost can double the pick-up rate compared to the industry standard. The Narwal Flow Series is posed to be the Ultimate Cleaning Solution."

Revolutionizing the Smart Cleaning Experience, Narwal will Introduce New Standards for Robot Vacuums in 2025

The Narwal Flow Series is Narwal's most advanced all-in-one cleaning solution, incorporating industry-first features like FlowWash Mopping System and Deep Carpet Boost to deliver a maintenance-free, top-tier cleaning experience for those who demand the highest standards without the hassle. The intelligent system adapts to real-time self-cleaning methods including a track mop design equipped with dual water tanks to apply fresh water while extracting dirty water. The EdgeReach technology extends the track mop to clean edges with unmatched precision.

The Freo Z10 on the other hand is a premium all-in-one robot vacuum designed for those seeking high-end cleaning technology. Offering powerful performance and maintenance-free features, it's the ideal solution for households that demand efficiency and quality without the need for constant upkeep. The Narwal Freo Z10 also applies 8N downward pressure with 180 RPM mop pads that brings flawless floors even at the corner spots.

Both Narwal Flow Series and Freo Z10 will be launched in the year of 2025.

As the pioneer in cutting-edge home cleaning solutions, Narwal has earned global acclaim for its user-focused designs, including the Auto-Washing Mop and Auto Water Exchange System. In 2024, Narwal set the standard for robot vacuum technology, advancing the industry through its tangle-free systems, advanced obstacle avoidance, and whisper-quiet operation. Introduced in late 2024, The Narwal Freo Z Ultra has already been awarded a CES Innovation Award and sold out within the first three months of its commercial launch.

To experience Narwal's innovations and products first-hand, please visit Narwal's booth in (Booth No. 51932), Halls A-D, Level 2 in the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas from January 7 to January 11, 2025. For further details, please also refer to the Narwal CES 2025 official website.

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. It's one of the top 5 robotic cleaning manufacturers, with the brand achieving $200 million in sales within two years of introducing its first product and maintaining high double-digit annual growth ever since. Narwal has raised substantial funds from investors including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (parent of TikTok), and Tencent, among others. With over 700 researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won prestigious international awards, including the Edison Gold Award, which honors innovation, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592470/Header.jpg

