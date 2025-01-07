Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 19:26 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Showcase Automated Lending Solutions at AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference

Finanznachrichten News

Industry Leader Will Demonstrate How Market-Proven LOS, LMS, and Portal Solutions Can Streamline Workflows and Accelerate Lending Activities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading loan origination and management solutions for lenders, will exhibit its innovative loan origination, loan servicing and management, and Portal solutions at the AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference. The event takes place January 20-23, 2025 at the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana. Inovatec will be located at Kiosk 24 throughout the exhibition.

Recognized for its innovative, user-friendly solutions, Inovatec provides reliable, scalable, and secure automated loan processing and servicing capabilities to a broad array of lenders, including financial institutions, OEMs, and dealer groups. During the AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference, Inovatec will showcase its LOS, LMS, and Portal, which give auto financing companies a modular solution that handles all aspects of the lending lifecycle. Through its solutions, Inovatec enables lenders to automate manual workflows and processes, streamline operations, minimize human errors, and reduce cost. Inovatec's solutions can be configured to accommodate specific lending parameters, and are integrated with powerful third-party applications, including payments, decisioning, and identity and income validation services. Inovatec's LOS, LMS and Portal offerings are utilized by leading financial institutions across the United States and Canada to grow their lending activities and increase profitability.

"Lenders are finding themselves in a highly competitive market, where the ability to process loan applications and fund deals quickly and accurately is becoming table stakes," said Brendon Aleski, Inovatec's US Sales Director. "We are eager to meet with the attendees at the AFSA Vehicle Finance Summit and demonstrate how our technology can be an essential asset as they look to sustain growth and profitability in a fast-changing industry."

For information on how Inovatec's integrated LOS, LMS, and Portal solutions can deliver multiple benefits to automotive lenders, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and servicing and solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies embed industry best practices and enable powerful configurability to drive superior outcomes for businesses. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

# # #

PR Contacts:

Glenn Goldberg
Parallel Communications Group
516-776-3282
ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

marketing@inovatec.ca

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.