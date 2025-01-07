Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Showcase Automated Lending Solutions at AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference

Industry Leader Will Demonstrate How Market-Proven LOS, LMS, and Portal Solutions Can Streamline Workflows and Accelerate Lending Activities

Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading loan origination and management solutions for lenders, will exhibit its innovative loan origination, loan servicing and management, and Portal solutions at the AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference. The event takes place January 20-23, 2025 at the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana. Inovatec will be located at Kiosk 24 throughout the exhibition.

Recognized for its innovative, user-friendly solutions, Inovatec provides reliable, scalable, and secure automated loan processing and servicing capabilities to a broad array of lenders, including financial institutions, OEMs, and dealer groups. During the AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference, Inovatec will showcase its LOS, LMS, and Portal, which give auto financing companies a modular solution that handles all aspects of the lending lifecycle. Through its solutions, Inovatec enables lenders to automate manual workflows and processes, streamline operations, minimize human errors, and reduce cost. Inovatec's solutions can be configured to accommodate specific lending parameters, and are integrated with powerful third-party applications, including payments, decisioning, and identity and income validation services. Inovatec's LOS, LMS and Portal offerings are utilized by leading financial institutions across the United States and Canada to grow their lending activities and increase profitability.

"Lenders are finding themselves in a highly competitive market, where the ability to process loan applications and fund deals quickly and accurately is becoming table stakes," said Brendon Aleski, Inovatec's US Sales Director. "We are eager to meet with the attendees at the AFSA Vehicle Finance Summit and demonstrate how our technology can be an essential asset as they look to sustain growth and profitability in a fast-changing industry."

For information on how Inovatec's integrated LOS, LMS, and Portal solutions can deliver multiple benefits to automotive lenders, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and servicing and solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies embed industry best practices and enable powerful configurability to drive superior outcomes for businesses. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

