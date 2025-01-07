San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Auralis AI, a leader in generative AI solutions for customer support, today announced the launch of its enhanced customer support platform. The company reports that early adopters of the platform have seen significant improvements in their customer service operations in 2024, with client data indicating potential operational cost reductions and improved first- contact resolution rates. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of business needs, Auralis allows support teams to deliver smarter, faster, and more personalized interactions-setting a new standard for customer experience in the digital era.

Auralis AI Customer Support

The customer support industry has changed so much in the past few years. Today's customers are no longer willing to accept fragmented, slow, or impersonal experiences.

The need of the hour is clear: implementing generative technology aims to enhance, not just support, workflows and the overall customer experience.

Generative AI is no longer just a buzzword. It allows businesses to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized solutions by empowering teams with enterprise-grade tools. From automating repetitive workflows to enhancing conversations with real-time insights, generative technology does much more than respond to queries. It improves the entire support ecosystem, aiming to provide agility where businesses need it most.

"When the generative AI wave emerged, we immediately recognized its potential to redefine customer support and took decisive action to help businesses stay ahead of the curve. Our mission was clear: move beyond outdated, loop-driven workflows and develop context-aware systems that operate as truly intelligent solutions. By leveraging this technology, we aimed to empower sales and support teams to deliver faster, smarter, and more human-like interactions-at scale-ensuring businesses remain agile, efficient, and future-ready," said Jude Rosario, CEO of Auralis AI.

As a frontrunner in leveraging generative AI, Auralis AI is reshaping how businesses approach customer support.

While chatbots have traditionally been a go-to solution, they are often limited to answering basic queries. Auralis AI, on the other hand, offers a far more comprehensive suite of tools designed to redefine support operations. From intelligent co-pilots that assist human agents to powerful automations that streamline workflows, Auralis AI enables businesses to meet rising customer expectations. And all of this while delivering scalable and efficient solutions.

Take AI-powered co-pilots, for example. These tools act as real-time assistants for support agents, making their jobs faster and easier. It's like having a solution that understands customer intent, analyzes data in seconds, and provides agents with context-aware suggestions on the fly. Co-pilots reduce the cognitive load on agents by automating repetitive tasks, such as gathering information, identifying solutions, and handling follow-ups. This allows agents to focus on what truly matters-solving complex customer issues with efficiency and empathy.

Auralis AI has also redefined customer support for businesses handling high volumes of inquiries during peak seasons. A recent client success story highlights its impact: a global retail brand using Auralis AI's automation reduced ticket categorization and routing time by 60%, enabling faster resolutions across multiple channels. The seamless integration allowed human agents to focus on critical, high-value interactions, leading to a 45% improvement in customer satisfaction scores. Additionally, the business reported a 30% drop in unresolved tickets within just 90 days.

With Auralis AI managing routine workflows, companies achieved unmatched scalability, ensuring consistent, high-quality support experiences that build stronger customer relationships and drive measurable business success.

Jude mentioned, "At Auralis AI, we've focused on building solutions that don't just skim the surface of customer inquiries but delve into the context, intent, and nuances of each interaction. By training our models on business-specific data, we ensure our generative AI delivers conversations that are highly personalized, personalized to the level that convinces the customers to take the next steps."

By moving beyond basic automation, Auralis AI's solutions provide conversational depth that feels both intuitive and human. But what makes it truly unique is its ability to create these intelligent interactions using business-specific data.

The AI is trained on information specific to business processes, products, and customer needs. This ensures that every response is not only relevant but also tailored to the audience. Customers receive context-aware solutions that align perfectly with their expectations. So whether it's about guiding a customer through a purchase, troubleshooting an issue, or following up with helpful suggestions, Auralis AI has got businesses covered at every touchpoint in the customer journey.

Generative AI handles repetitive and time-consuming tasks-like gathering information, routing tickets, and suggesting resolutions-so agents can focus on what they do best: building relationships. It's a synergy that allows teams to work more efficiently while delivering outcomes that benefit both the business and the customer. The result? Faster response times, happier customers, and support agents who feel more empowered in their roles.

The future of customer support lies in generative technology that continues to evolve and adapt. As AI becomes more sophisticated, it will integrate even deeper into support ecosystems, allowing businesses to provide proactive, hyper-personalized experiences at scale. Auralis AI is committed to leading this evolution, ensuring businesses have the tools they need to meet the challenges of tomorrow while keeping customer experience at the heart of everything.

The future is here, and it's time to transform customer engagement using Auralis AI's platform.

Auralis AI

About Auralis AI

Auralis AI is a cutting-edge AI-powered platform revolutionizing customer support for businesses across industries. Designed to handle up to 70% of customer requests with unmatched accuracy and efficiency, Auralis allows support teams to scale operations without increasing costs. By automating routine tasks like ticket routing, resolution and customer insights, Auralis enables agents to focus on high-value interactions. Trusted by industry leaders, Auralis AI has delivered up to 65% improvements in first-response resolutions and 38% reductions in operational costs for its clients. With offices in USA & Norway, Auralis AI integrates seamlessly with existing systems and is committed to delivering personalized, scalable and secure AI solutions. For more information, visit www.auralis.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236133

SOURCE: Auralis AI