Samba Digital, Inc Samba Digital, Inc: Transfer of Samba Digital shares to Euronext Growth 07-Jan-2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lisbon, January 7 2025 - 18:00 Transfer of Samba Digital shares to Euronext Growth Samba Digital (ISIN: PTDGL0AM0003, Ticker: MLSMB), a global leader in sports marketing, announces that, in a letter dated December 20, 2024, Euronext's admissions department approved the transfer of Samba Digital SGPS from the Access sub-fund to the Growth sub-fund of Euronext Lisbon The first listing on this new sub-fund will take place on January 10, 2025. The transfer to Euronext Growth will bring greater visibility to Samba Digital's stock and will attract a new category of institutional investors specializing in mid-cap growth companies. At the same time, Samba Digital continued its efforts in the 4th quarter of 2024 to become a fully integrated group with four operational subsidiaries (USA, Portugal, France and Brazil). To do this, the company selected and implemented a new ERP system, with a strong mobilization of internal teams. This strategic choice aims to harmonize and strengthen operational processes for greater efficiency from January 1, 2025. In addition, the recent regulation of sports betting in Brazil, a growing market for the gambling sector, has introduced new compliance requirements. Samba Digital's customers and prospects in this country urgently needed to create local entities to invoice their national operations, which temporarily postponed certain investments and especially the launch of several campaigns planned for December 2024. The implementation of four major projects totaling approximately USD2 million was therefore postponed to early 2025. However, despite these challenges, the company confirms its announced objective of an EBITDA of EUR2 million* for a consolidated turnover of EUR8 million*, thanks to rigorous management of its resources. *Based on an even exchange of USD/EUR About Samba Digital Inc. Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports sports clubs and industry stakeholders in sports and eGaming in their international expansion strategies by developing their digital audiences worldwide. The company operates across four continents: the Americas (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital collaborates with major football clubs and entities, including top-tier teams from English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich...), and, since 2022, with Portugal's Primeira Liga. The company has expanded its expertise to various other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, and tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). Headquartered in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns two platforms dedicated to the sports industry: Sports Translate and Sport Influencers. Sports Translate offers translation and content adaptation services in 50 languages and dialects, along with video subtitling and dubbing solutions, while Sport Influencers connects brands with over 5,000 influencers worldwide. Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company globally to offer these diverse services with a flexible business model, operating with no bank debt and maintaining a healthy cash flow that enables it to self-finance its investments. Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon (PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB). Contacts: Company: Financial communication: Samba Digital CapValue Frédéric FAUSSER Denis BLEY frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com dbley@capvalue.fr

