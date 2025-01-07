Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115MJ | ISIN: NL0006294274 | Ticker-Symbol: ENXB
Tradegate
07.01.25
16:54 Uhr
107,70 Euro
+1,90
+1,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EURONEXT NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EURONEXT NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,80108,1019:57
107,80108,3019:54
Dow Jones News
07.01.2025 19:31 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samba Digital, Inc: Transfer of Samba Digital shares to Euronext Growth

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Samba Digital, Inc: Transfer of Samba Digital shares to Euronext Growth 

Samba Digital, Inc 
Samba Digital, Inc: Transfer of Samba Digital shares to Euronext Growth 
07-Jan-2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Lisbon, January 7 2025 - 18:00 
 
 
 
Transfer of Samba Digital shares to Euronext Growth 
 
 
Samba Digital (ISIN: PTDGL0AM0003, Ticker: MLSMB), a global leader in sports marketing, announces that, in a letter 
dated December 20, 2024, Euronext's admissions department approved the transfer of Samba Digital SGPS from the Access 
sub-fund to the Growth sub-fund of Euronext Lisbon 
 
The first listing on this new sub-fund will take place on January 10, 2025. The transfer to Euronext Growth will bring 
greater visibility to Samba Digital's stock and will attract a new category of institutional investors specializing in 
mid-cap growth companies. 
At the same time, Samba Digital continued its efforts in the 4th quarter of 2024 to become a fully integrated group 
with four operational subsidiaries (USA, Portugal, France and Brazil). To do this, the company selected and implemented 
a new ERP system, with a strong mobilization of internal teams. This strategic choice aims to harmonize and strengthen 
operational processes for greater efficiency from January 1, 2025. 
In addition, the recent regulation of sports betting in Brazil, a growing market for the gambling sector, has 
introduced new compliance requirements. Samba Digital's customers and prospects in this country urgently needed to 
create local entities to invoice their national operations, which temporarily postponed certain investments and 
especially the launch of several campaigns planned for December 2024. The implementation of four major projects 
totaling approximately USD2 million was therefore postponed to early 2025. 
However, despite these challenges, the company confirms its announced objective of an EBITDA of EUR2 million* for a 
consolidated turnover of EUR8 million*, thanks to rigorous management of its resources. 
*Based on an even exchange of USD/EUR 
 
About Samba Digital Inc. 
Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports sports clubs and industry stakeholders in sports and 
eGaming in their international expansion strategies by developing their digital audiences worldwide. 
The company operates across four continents: the Americas (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital 
collaborates with major football clubs and entities, including top-tier teams from English football (Liverpool, 
Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football 
(Serie A, Juventus, Napoli...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich...), and, since 2022, 
with Portugal's Primeira Liga. 
The company has expanded its expertise to various other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), 
rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, and tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). 
Headquartered in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns two platforms dedicated to the sports industry: Sports Translate and 
Sport Influencers. Sports Translate offers translation and content adaptation services in 50 languages and dialects, 
along with video subtitling and dubbing solutions, while Sport Influencers connects brands with over 5,000 influencers 
worldwide. 
Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company globally to offer these diverse services with a flexible business 
model, operating with no bank debt and maintaining a healthy cash flow that enables it to self-finance its investments. 
Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon (PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB). 
 
 
Contacts: 
Company:                Financial communication: 
Samba Digital             CapValue 
 
Frédéric FAUSSER            Denis BLEY 
frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com   dbley@capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Samba Digital - PR Treansfert sur Euronext Growth - 07.01.2025 EN 

=------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Samba Digital, Inc 
       14 NE 1st Avenue 
       33132 Miami 
       France 
Internet:   https://sambadigital.com/ 
ISIN:     PTDGL0AM0003 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 2062851 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2062851 07-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2062851&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2025 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.