In a first for the US market, curved rooftop solar tiles are available in obsidian or terra-cotta red from Jackery. Jackery has launched a new solar roof tile at CES 2025 featuring a curved design. The solar roof tiles, integrate with existing roof tiles and architecture and boast a claimed cell conversion efficiency of over 25%. The rooftop tile system can generate a maximum of 170W per square meter, with each tile generating a nameplate capacity of 38 W. The tiles, available in two colours, a dark obsidian color, and a more classic roof-color Terra-cotta. More colours will come to the market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...