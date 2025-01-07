Laxxon Medical to Participate in 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Laxxon Medical, a leading pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals, today announced that management is participating in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 9-17th, 2024.

Laxxon CEO/Chairman Helmut Kerschbaumer and Chief Strategy Officer Alexander Ruckdaeschel will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Laxxon Medical, please get in touch with your Needham representative.

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a leading pharma-technology company and global leader of smart drug delivery systems in the pharmaceutical industry, pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals designed to optimize drug delivery and maximize patient success through SPID®-Technology, Laxxon's proprietary 3DSP technology platform.

SPID®-Technology unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities in drug development and commercialization.

With SPID®-Technology, Laxxon can develop and manufacture advanced versions of new and existing pharmaceutical drugs while extending and adding new patent protection through the technology transfer process. Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EUR, which fast tracks product routes to market.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing, and together with the licensed IP from Exentis Group, consists of > 230 patents and patent applications with more than 5,000 patent claims.

Learn more at www.laxxonmedical.com.

SOURCE: Laxxon Medical

View the original press release on accesswire.com