DP World: Chile's Cherry Season: A Record-Breaking Export Boom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 /With more than 50% of global cherry exports, and a projected 75% increase in export volume through San Antonio this season, Chile is proving why its cherries are the world's 'red gold.'

A sweet success story

Chile's cherry season is in full swing, and this year promises to be a record-breaking one. As the world's largest exporter of cherries, Chile is gearing up for a projected 75% increase in cherry export volumes through the San Antonio terminal compared to last year. With more than 9 million boxes of cherries - equivalent to nearly 3,500 containers - set to leave San Antonio, the cherry industry is proving itself to be not only a cornerstone of Chile's economy but also a logistical marvel.

The numbers behind Chile's cherry dominance are impressive. The Chilean Fruit Exporters Association, known as ASOEX, reports that cherries are Chile's flagship agricultural export, accounting for more than 50% of global cherry exports. During the 2022-2023 season alone, cherries generated $2.2 billion in export revenue, a 17% increase from the previous year. This remarkable growth is supported by expanded orchards, improved yields and skyrocketing demand - especially from China, which receives more than 90% of Chile's exported cherries.

From Chile to Asia: A fruitful journey

Chile's cherry industry is deeply intertwined with Asian markets, particularly China. The demand for cherries peaks during the Chinese New Year, where their vibrant red color is seen as a symbol of good luck and fortune. This year, with Chinese New Year set for Jan. 29, 2025, the logistics team at San Antonio is working tirelessly to ensure cherries arrive on time and in perfect condition to meet the high demand.

Getting these cherries to market is no small feat. With cherries being highly perishable, timing is everything. Shipments are carefully transported via air and ocean freight to ensure delivery to Asia in under 30 days - a delicate process that requires precision. To this end, the team at DP World San Antonio has been working closely with shipping lines on a weekly basis to coordinate every detail and optimize times. This meticulous planning ensures supply chains remain fluid and cherries land in consumers' hands at their freshest.

Smooth sailing in San Antonio

This season, DP World has introduced significant infrastructure upgrades to handle the surge in cherry exports. With 11 vessels scheduled to call at San Antonio's terminal and more than 2,700 reefer plug connections available to keep containers cool, the port is setting a new standard for efficiency and reliability.

One of the standout innovations this season is the MoorMaster system, which automates the arrival and departure of vessels. Unique in Chile and the Americas, this system allows for faster and safer operations, reducing turnaround times, improving safety and increasing overall efficiency. These technological advancements are helping San Antonio meet the growing market demand while ensuring cherries are shipped with minimal delays.

Economic impact: Cherries as a lifeline

Beyond their cultural and culinary appeal, cherries are an economic powerhouse for Chile. The industry supports more than 100,000 seasonal jobs, particularly in rural regions such as O'Higgins, Maule, and Biobío. These jobs provide vital income to communities that rely on agriculture as their primary economic activity.

The success of the cherry industry also highlights Chile's logistical expertise. By investing in cold chain monitoring, route optimization, and advanced packaging techniques, Chile is minimizing waste and ensuring that every box of cherries reaches its destination in peak condition. These innovations are crucial for maintaining Chile's competitive edge in global markets and meeting the expectations of increasingly discerning consumers.

Challenges on the horizon

While the season is shaping up to be a success, it's not without its challenges. Port congestion, limited air freight capacity, and unpredictable weather - such as unseasonal rains - can disrupt harvests and delay shipments. These obstacles underscore the importance of continued investments in infrastructure and technology.

Sustainability is another pressing issue. With concerns about the carbon footprint of long-distance exports, Chile is taking steps to adopt greener practices. Efforts include reducing water usage in orchards, using alternative fuels for logistics, and improving forecasting to avoid overproduction and spoilage. These initiatives are vital not only for the environment but also for ensuring the long-term viability of the cherry industry.

Looking ahead

As Chile's cherry exports are expected to exceed 450,000 metric tons in the coming years, the industry is focusing on diversifying its markets. While China remains the dominant buyer, emerging markets in Europe, the United States, and other parts of Asia are showing growing interest in Chilean cherries. Reducing dependency on a single market will be key to mitigating risks and sustaining growth.

As Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said, DP World's work as part of Chile's cherry season represents "a clear example of how modern logistics can transform global connectivity."

With its sights set on breaking records and pushing boundaries, Chile's cherry industry is proving that it's not just exporting fruit - it's exporting excellence. This season's success is a testament to the hard work and strategic vision of everyone involved - from orchard workers to logistics experts.

For more insights and updates on Chile's cherry season, visit ASOEX.

Sweet, sustainable, and successful - Chile's cherries are a true global treasure.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on accesswire.com