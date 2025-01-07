Velocity Micro Unveils MX6: The Ultimate Mini Tower for Enthusiasts

Available exclusively as a part of Velocity Micro's custom PC builds, the MX6 is small in form, not in performance

Velocity Micro, the premier builder of custom high-performance desktops, laptops, and workstations, is proud to announce the launch of the MX6 chassis, a meticulously designed modular desktop mini tower built to deliver superior airflow and modern aesthetics in an ultra-compact form factor.

Crafted with Velocity Micro's signature attention to detail, the MX6 combines sleek design elements with functional engineering to set a new benchmark for custom PC enclosures. Its mesh forward construction, build friendly interior, and robust modularity make it the perfect foundation for Velocity Micro's high-performance builds tailored to gamers, creators, and professionals alike.

"Our MX6 case exemplifies our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that combine form and function," said Randy Copeland, CEO of Velocity Micro. "With its compact construction and exceptional airflow design, the MX6 is not just a PC case-it's a platform for innovation and customization."

Key Features of the MX6 Include:

Ultra-Compact Construction: at just 12" tall, the MX6 offers extreme PC performance in the smallest footprint possible.

Optimized Airflow : The mesh panels and multiple fan mount locations ensure outstanding cooling performance for even the most demanding next gen components.

Modular Design : Flexible, tool-free construction enables easy upgrades and cable management, making the MX6 the perfect building block for all Velocity Micro systems

Sleek Aesthetics : A refined design with clean lines and a modern aesthetic that seamlessly integrates into any workspace or gaming setup.

Enhanced Compatibility: Supports a wide range of components, including full-sized GPUs, 360mm AIO liquid cooling solutions, and mATX motherboards

As with all Velocity Micro products, the desktops built in the MX6 are backed by lifetime US-based technical support and a commitment to quality and performance.

Pricing and Availability

The MX6 mini tower case is available now exclusively in Velocity Micro's custom builds starting at $1,199 at velocitymicro.com.

For more information about the MX6 or to start building your custom PC, visit velocitymicro.com/mx6.php or contact Velocity Micro's sales team at vmsales@velocitymicro.com.

Additional Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WVRTKO2g9ArPJxdt5_Ri9Qmni0MGNcyr?usp=sharing

About Velocity Micro

Velocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Richmond, VA-based Velocity Micro custom builds award winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, custom workstation, and visual supercomputers. For more information, please call (804) 419-0900 or visit www.VelocityMicro.com

Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 20 PC Magazine Editor's Choice awards. CNET, Maximum PC, PC World, Wired Magazine, Computer Shopper, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry's best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.

