07.01.2025
Reolink Innovation Inc.: Reolink Debuts 16MP Wi-Fi Camera & Continuous Recording Battery Cam Series at CES 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, today launches the Duo 3 WiFi at CES 2025. It is a 16MP UHD plug-in Wi-Fi camera with expansive 180° panoramic view, a new addition to Reolink's groundbreaking 16MP series. Reolink also announces to release a new product line-up, the Altas Series - a range of battery-powered cameras designed for 24/7 continuous recording on a single charge.



Reolink Duo 3 WiFi: 16MP Crystal-Clear Details and 180° Coverage
Struggling with blurry details and blind spots? Reolink Duo 3 WiFi solves these issues perfectly. With its 16MP UHD clarity and dual 4K sensors, the Duo 3 WiFi stands out capturing the finest details and identifying objects within the surveillance area. Users can manually zoom in on the captured footage to discern intricate details like distant license plates. With the industry-leading image stitching algorithm technology, this camera seamlessly merges two images into one with virtually minimal distortion and provides a seamless 180° ultra wide view, ensuring a complete coverage of home or business.

Starting today, the Duo 3 WiFi is available for purchase in North America and Europe, with MSRP at $179.99 and €189.99. Customers can buy it from the Reolink website and Amazon.

Altas Series: Round-the-Clock Protection
Last September, Reolink launched the Altas PT Ultra, an industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera. Since the product's release, the company has continued striving for excellence, extending the recording time from 96-hours on a single charge to 24/7 - perfectly meeting users' demand for around-the-clock protection.

Reolink today introduces the new Altas Series, the world's first 24/7 continuous recording battery-powered camera lineup, including the bullet-style 2K Altas with WiFi connectivity, the 4G battery camera Altas Go PT with a 360° blindspot-free view, and a future upgraded version for Altas PT Ultra with 24/7 continuous recording capability. Whether in on-grid or off-grid environments, the Altas Series' products meet the needs of users.

This series provides 24-hour continuous recording per day for up to 7 days, thanks to an innovative low power consumption solution. When paired with a solar panel, it ensures continuous recording around the clock without the need of manually recharging.

With a new generation of system-on-chip (SoC), these cameras can achieve pre-record functionality, capturing 10 seconds of footage before an event is detected. Additionally, Reolink's ColorX technology, which combines an ultra-large F1.0 aperture with a 1/1.8' sensor, ensures vibrant, full-color images both day and night, delivering four times more light than traditional infrared cameras.

To learn more about Reolink and its new products, please visit its booth at Venetian, A-D, 52747 during CES 2025. For more information, please visit: https://reolink.com/visit-reolink-at-ces/.

About Reolink
Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592819/Reolink_Altas_Series.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592822/Reolink_Duo_3_WiFi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494855/Reolink_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reolink-debuts-16mp-wi-fi-camera--continuous-recording-battery-cam-series-at-ces-2025-302344913.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
