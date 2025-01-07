RuffleButts Announces Andrew Laudato as New Board Member

Rufflebutts + RuggedButts is proud to announce that Andrew Laudato will be joining the RuffleButts Board of Directors. "Andrew brings significant IT, Operations and Retail experience that will add significant value to the organization as we continue our growth," said Stacey Renfro, CEO at RuffleButts.

Andrew began his career as a computer programmer, but his passion for integrating technology and business quickly propelled him into leadership roles. He excels in combining innovation and strategy, bringing transformative ideas to life.

With over two decades of C-suite experience, Laudato is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe. In this role, he leads several critical functions and has earned a reputation for driving growth and delivering results through a forward-thinking approach.

A recognized leader in retail and technology, Laudato has been honored with prestigious accolades such as Retail Person of the Year (VIP Awards), HMG COO of the Year, and Global Retail Leader (Rethink Retail). He also co-founded and chairs the Retail AI Council, spearheading efforts to integrate cutting-edge AI into the retail industry.

A thought leader and advocate for innovation, Laudato captures his insights and leadership philosophy in his book, Fostering Innovation: How to Build an Amazing IT Team.

About:

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

