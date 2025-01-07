Anzeige
WKN: A3E1W0 | ISIN: US87157B4005 | Ticker-Symbol: H6K0
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 07, 2025 ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in Personal Cloud platforms, today announced that Jeff Miller, President and CEO, and Louis Ferraro, CFO, will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • ICR Conference on January 13, 2025. The presentation will begin at 11:00 AM ET and the webcast link will be available on the Synchronoss Investor Relations website here (https://synchronosstechnologiesinc.gcs-web.com), or directly here (https://www.wsw.com/webcast/icr10/register.aspx?conf=icr10&page=sncr&url=https://www.wsw.com/webcast/icr10/sncr/1665258).
  • Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2025. To register for one-on-one meetings with management, please contact a Needham sales representative.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Gardella
ICR for Synchronoss
SNCRIR@icrinc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
