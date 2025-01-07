Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in the CJS Securities 25th Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live event webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes, and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical, and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation, and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value-added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

