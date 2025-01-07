Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 22:48 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consumer Technology Association Announces New Global Innovation Champions

Finanznachrichten News

Global Innovation Scorecard highlights countries that excel in broadband, autonomous vehicles, blockchain and more

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES® 2025, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announces the 2025 Global Innovation Scorecard, measuring the political, economic, and demographic factors that foster innovation. The Innovation Champions were honored during the State of the Industry keynote, including the following country representatives accepting their awards on stage:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® Logo

  • Erkki Keldo, Minister of Economy and Industry, Estonia
  • Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, Ambassador of Finland to the United States
  • Dr. Volker Wissing, Federal Minister of Justice and Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Germany
  • Dirk Beljaarts, Minister of Economic Affairs, The Netherlands
  • Ebba Busch, Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister, Sweden
  • Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States

This year's report evaluates 74 countries and the European Union across 16 categories and 56 metrics, making it the most comprehensive analysis to-date.

In its biennial global scorecard, CTA grades countries for which public, verifiable, and independent third-party data exists; comparable data across nations is available; and governments can influence public policy.

Innovation Champions
The highest ranking of Innovation Champion honors nations with a diverse and highly skilled workforce, fast broadband, a friendly climate for entrepreneurs, and openness to new technologies like Web 3.0 technologies, autonomous vehicles, and blockchain.

Innovation Champions include: Australia, Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

"Technology drives solutions to global challenges, from access to health care and mobility to energy and sustainability," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "Our Innovation Champions exemplify the transformative power of collaboration between government and industry to enhance lives worldwide. We aspire for global leaders to learn from each other and fully harness the benefits of technology in the future."

Innovation Leaders
Global Innovation Scorecard rankings include Innovation Leaders; nations that demonstrate strong policies in most categories, excelling in education, entrepreneurship, and investment in research and development: Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, European Union, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Dive in and explore the full Global Innovation Scorecard including all criteria and rankings, plus historical data.

About CES®:
CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® - the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491221/CTALogo_Color_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consumer-technology-association-announces-new-global-innovation-champions-302345006.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.