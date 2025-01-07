The Society is welcoming 47 new Fellow Members from across the globe

This year, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, welcomes 47 Members as new Fellows of the Society. They join their Fellow Member colleagues in being honored for their excellent technical achievements, as well as for their substantial service to the optics and photonics community and to SPIE. Fellows are Members of the Society who have made significant scientific and technical contributions in the multidisciplinary fields of optics, photonics, and imaging. Since the Society's inception in 1955, more than 1,800 SPIE Members have become Fellows.

The inductees this year represent high-profile leaders in academia, industry, and government, many of whom are prominent in their support of the optics and photonics community and mentorship of others. The 2025 Fellows cohort includes Jeremy Bos, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Michigan Technology University; Sona Hosseini, a research and instrument scientist in the Planetary Science Section of the California Institute of Technology's Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Martin Ettenberg, founder and CTO of Princeton Infrared Technologies; Mikhail Kats, a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an active photonics-community advocate; Darren Roblyer, an associate professor at Boston University in the departments of Biomedical Engineering and Electrical and Computer Engineering and editor-in-chief of the SPIE journal Biophotonics Discovery; Katie Schwertz, a senior manager at Edmund Optics and recipient of the 2024 SPIE President's Award; Tsu-Te Judith Su, an associate professor of biomedical engineering and optical sciences at Wyant College of Optical Sciences; and Jess Wade, Royal Society University Research Fellow and lecturer in functional materials at Imperial College London and chair of the SPIE Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee.

"I'm excited to welcome our newest SPIE Fellows to the Society," notes Chair of the SPIE Fellows Committee and Technical University of Denmark's Dr. Peter E. Andersen. "It's a pleasure to honor their technical achievements, their commitment to SPIE as well as to the wider optics and photonics community. I join my colleagues in the SPIE Fellows Committee in recognizing these new SPIE Fellow Members, their high-level achievements across optics and photonics, and their impactful contributions to SPIE."

New Fellows are acknowledged during the SPIE symposium of their choice throughout the year. The complete list of the 2025 SPIE Fellows is available online, along with a list of all SPIE Fellows and nomination criteria.

