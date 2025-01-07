Liberty Personal Loans Support Australia's 2025 Home Renovation Plans

As home improvement activity continues to rise, Liberty has personal loan solutions to help homeowners achieve their renovation goals.

A recent report from KPMG shows home renovation spending has increased since 2019, now accounting for 40% of total residential construction in 2023-2024.

With more Australians investing in property upgrades, leading lender Liberty is helping homeowners keep their renovation plans moving forward with personal loan solutions.

Group Manager, Kylie Waldock says renovation costs can add up quickly and a personal loan could provide borrowers with fast access to funds upfront.

"While home renovations can help increase property value, financing those improvements can be a challenge. That's where flexible funding can be a game-changer," Ms Waldock said.

"Personal loans offer flexibility for homeowners, supporting them to create their dream home sooner."

A personal loan could help cover the cost of materials, labour and other expenses related to home renovation projects. From upgrading kitchens and bathrooms to making homes more energy efficient, a personal loan can help transform a property owner's space.

Ms Waldock noted, "borrowers can make home improvements or upgrades that may have otherwise been out of reach".

Liberty offers personal loans with larger loan limits up to $80,000, convenient online application, fixed repayment terms and same-day funding often available upon approval.

"Our streamlined process and tailored rate make it easier for borrowers to access the funds they need to bring their home improvement ideas to life," said Ms Waldock.

Homeowners can secure a lump sum amount upon approval offering a seamless and flexible lending solution.

"A Liberty personal loan is a free-thinking solution designed to help Australians make their home renovation plans happen sooner," Ms Waldock said.

When assessing loan applications, Liberty considers a range of factors to support all kinds of borrowers.

"We believe people are more than their financial circumstances, which is why we offer personalised solutions tailored to borrowers' individual needs," Ms Waldock said.

