Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Hut 8 Corp.: Hut 8 Operations Update for December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Miner shipments expected to begin in January, marking key step in driving average fleet efficiency down to 19.9 J/TH

205 MW Vega project advancing on track for Q2 2025 energization

MIAMI, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America's largest Bitcoin miners, today released its operations update for December 2024.

"Site infrastructure upgrades continue to advance on schedule, positioning us well to launch our initial fleet upgrade in Q1 2025," said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8. "With miner production underway, we anticipate shipments to begin in January-a key step in driving our average fleet efficiency down to an expected 19.9 joules per terahash. To optimize miner performance, we continue to take tranches of our current fleet offline to complete infrastructure enhancements at our sites."

"As we look to the future, we continue to focus on high-impact projects in both AI and Bitcoin mining. This includes a pipeline of several large-scale AI data center developments at various stages of exploration and development, as well as our 205-megawatt Vega site, where we expect to implement our rack-based Tier I data center architecture to power ASIC compute with direct-to-chip liquid cooling at densities of up to 200 kilowatts per rack. This project creates a path to approximately 24 exahash per second of self-mining hashrate with an average fleet efficiency of 15.7 joules per terahash as early as Q2 2025 assuming we exercise our purchase option for hosted machines at the site."

Highlights

  • Construction at Vega advancing on track for energization in Q2 2025 (image to left)
  • Upgrading infrastructure at existing sites to prepare for delivery of new miners
  • Completed transition of operations at Ionic Digital's sites in Texas
  • Progressed AI data center development opportunities across development pipeline

Hut 8 - Vega site

Operating Metrics

Average during the period unless otherwise noted1December 2024November 2024
Total energy capacity under management (mining)2,3,4665 MW967 MW
Total deployed miners under management5121.4K201.1K
Total hashrate under management613.2 EH/s21.0 EH/s
Self-Mining7
Deployed miners8,953.2K56.2K
Deployed hashrate105.5 EH/s5.7 EH/s
Bitcoin produced3,1189 BTC94 BTC
Bitcoin held in reserve310,171 BTC129,122 BTC
Managed Services13
Energy capacity under management3280 MW582 MW
Deployed miners under management985.5K155.8K
Hashrate under management 9.4 EH/s16.4 EH/s
Hosting
Deployed miners under management9,1468.2K75.2K
Hashrate under management157.7 EH/s8.4 EH/s

Energy Infrastructure Platform3

Current/Contracted Revenue Stream(s)16
SiteLocationOwner17Power
Capacity		Self-
Mining		Managed
Services		HostingHPCPower
Sales
Vega18Texas PanhandleHut 8205 MW Yes19
Medicine HatMedicine Hat, ABHut 867 MWYes
Salt CreekOrla, TXHut 863 MWYes
AlphaNiagara Falls, NYHut 850 MWYes Yes
Drumheller20Drumheller, ABHut 842 MW
KelownaKelowna, BCHut 81.1 MW Yes
MississaugaMississauga, ONHut 80.9 MW Yes
VaughanVaughan, ONHut 80.6 MW Yes
Vancouver IIVancouver, BCHut 80.5 MW Yes
Vancouver IVancouver, BCHut 80.3 MW Yes
King Mountain21McCamey, TXHut 8 (JV)280 MWYesYesYes Yes
Iroquois Falls22Iroquois Falls, ONHut 8 (JV)120 MW Yes
Kingston22Kingston, ONHut 8 (JV)110 MW Yes
North Bay22North Bay, ONHut 8 (JV)40 MW Yes
Kapuskasing22Kapuskasing, ONHut 8 (JV)40 MW Yes
Total 1,020 MW

Upcoming Conferences & Events

  • January 9-17, 2025: 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference, New York City
  • January 19-22, 2025: Pacific Telecommunications Council PTC'25, Honolulu
  • February 24-25, 2025: Capacity Media Metro Connect USA, Fort Lauderdale
  • February 25-27, 2025: Infocast ERCOT Market Summit, Austin

Notes:

(1)All December figures exclude Hut 8's managed services agreement with Ionic Digital Inc. ("Ionic"), which was terminated effective December 10, 2024.
(2)Energy capacity under management (mining) includes (i) 180 MW of self-mining sites comprised of Alpha, Medicine Hat, and Salt Creek, (ii) 205 MW of hosting capacity at Vega, which is currently under construction, (iii) 280 MW of capacity under management at King Mountain and (iv) for November 2024 only, 302 MW from Hut 8's managed services agreement with Ionic, which was terminated effective December 10, 2024, assuming full 215 MW of capacity at Cedarvale, which was first energized in April 2024.
(3)As of the end of the period.
(4)Includes 205 MW of capacity at Vega as the site is expected to host miners for BITMAIN.
(5)Includes all miners that are racked with power and networking, rounded to the nearest 100, in Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure with power and networking, including all miners at the King Mountain site.
(6)Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting hashrate, including 100% of the hashrate at the King Mountain site.
(7)Self-Mining operations for Hut 8 include 100% of operations at the King Mountain site.
(8)Deployed miners are defined as those physically racked with power and networking, rounded to the nearest 100; deployed self-mining miners net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8's joint venture partner was 44.5K during December and 47.2K during November.
(9)Miners are rounded to the nearest 100.
(10)Indicates the target hashrate of all deployed miners; deployed self-mining hashrate net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8's joint venture partner was 4.7 EH/s during December and 4.8 EH/s during November.
(11)Bitcoin produced net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8's joint venture partner was 74 BTC during December and 79 BTC during November.
(12)Includes 968 Bitcoin pledged and transferred to a third-party wallet to finance Hut's previously announced fleet upgrade.
(13)Managed services include (i) 280 MW of capacity under management at King Mountain and (ii) for November 2024 only, 302 MW from Hut 8's managed services agreement with Ionic, which was terminated effective December 10, 2024, assuming the full 215 MW of capacity at Cedarvale, which was first energized in April 2024.
(14)34.1K deployed miners under management net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8's joint venture partner during December compared to 41.1K in November.
(15)3.8 EH/s under management net of Hut 8's joint venture partner's 50% share of the King Mountain JV during December compared to 4.5 EH/s during November.
(16)Reflects revenue sources to Hut 8, its subsidiaries, and/or joint ventures in which they participate.
(17)Owned denotes ownership of power infrastructure at owned or leased data center locations, except for HPC sites where owned denotes ownership of mechanical and electrical infrastructure at leased data center locations.
(18)Site is currently under development.
(19)Anticipated to begin generating revenue by Q2 2025.
(20)Site currently shut down; Hut 8 maintaining lease with option value of re-energizing site.
(21)Owned by a JV between Hut 8 and a Fortune 200 renewable energy producer in which Hut 8 has an approximately 50% membership interest.
(22)Owned by a JV between Hut 8 and Macquarie in which Hut 8 has an approximately 80% membership interest.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. has a portfolio comprising fifteen sites: five Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one non-operational site in Alberta. For more information, visit www.hut8.comand follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the business, operations, plans and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "allow", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "predict", "can", "might", "potential", "predict", "is designed to", "likely" or similar expressions. Specifically, such forward-looking information included in this press release includes statements relating to the timing of the Company's planned initial fleet upgrade and expected resulting performance gains, the Company's focus on high-impact projects in both AI and Bitcoin mining, the timing for the buildout and energization of the Company's Vega site, and the Company's continuing progress with respect to AI data center development opportunities across its development pipeline.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, security and cybersecurity threats and hacks; malicious actors or botnet obtaining control of processing power on the Bitcoin network; further development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; changes to Bitcoin mining difficulty; loss or destruction of private keys; increases in fees for recording transactions in the Blockchain; erroneous transactions; reliance on a limited number of key employees; reliance on third party mining pool service providers; regulatory changes; classification and tax changes; momentum pricing risk; fraud and failure related to digital asset exchanges; difficulty in obtaining banking services and financing; difficulty in obtaining insurance, permits and licenses; internet and power disruptions; geopolitical events; uncertainty in the development of cryptographic and algorithmic protocols; uncertainty about the acceptance or widespread use of digital assets; failure to anticipate technology innovations; the COVID19 pandemic, climate change; currency risk; lending risk and recovery of potential losses; litigation risk; business integration risk; changes in market demand; changes in network and infrastructure; system interruption; changes in leasing arrangements; failure to achieve intended benefits of power purchase agreements; potential for interrupted delivery, or suspension of the delivery, of energy to mining sites and other risks related to the digital asset mining and data center business. For a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8, please see the "Risk Factors" section of Hut 8's Transition Report on Form 10-K, available under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, and Hut 8's other continuous disclosure documents which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.caand EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

Hut 8 Corp. Investor Relations
Sue Ennis
ir@hut8.com

Hut 8 Corp. Media Relations
media@hut8.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d3d3de2-641c-4c62-bf62-4baf42f09e4b


