Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) ("Boba" or the "Company"), a leader in blockchain gaming, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement by issuing 30,000,000 Units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable into one additional Share at a price of $0.065 per Share until January 7, 2028.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for general working capital, continuing existing game (Tanjea) development and pursuit of strategic partnerships for additional games to be added to the Company's portfolio. No insiders participated in the Offering.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on March 8, 2025.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees in an aggregate amount of $121,600 and issued an aggregate of 2,400,000 finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to eligible finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at a price of $0.05 for a period of 3 years from the closing of the Offering. PowerOne Capital Markets Limited acted as a finder in connection with a portion of the Offering.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is focused on the development of blockchain mobile games that integrate ERC20 tokens and ERC721 NFTs. Its primary product is a mobile blockchain gaming ecosystem called Tanjea, where gamers collect NFT characters (primarily birds and wolves) in multiple mobile games and use them to earn $TNJ tokens.

Boba Mint is a pioneering blockchain gaming company dedicated to creating immersive, decentralized gaming experiences. Boba Mint has become synonymous with innovation and excellence in the blockchain gaming industry.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Boba's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to game development and the Company's expectations and plans. Although Boba believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the blockchain sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mobile video game industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Boba to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward- looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Boba' Form 2A Listing Statement dated April 19, 2024 which is available on Boba's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca and on the CSE website at https://thecse.com/listings/boba-mint-holdings- ltd/.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236353

SOURCE: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.