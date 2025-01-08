William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, has named Stewart Licudi as the firm's head of European investment banking. Based in London, Licudi will lead William Blair's investment banking advisory activity in Europe.

"Stewart draws on decades of delivering world-class outcomes for clients and has played a pivotal role in expanding our capabilities across the continent. He has been living into and epitomizing our culture of collaboration and team development since the day he joined William Blair 19 years ago," said Matt Zimmer, William Blair's global head of investment banking. "We have seen incredible momentum in Europe, with notable growth in all of our key regions, including the U.K., DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, and Iberia, and look forward to continued strength under Stewart's leadership."

Licudi brings nearly 30 years of experience working with growth companies, and since joining the firm in 2006, has been involved in more than 75 transactions, unlocking more than $25 billion in capital. Most recently, he served as a managing director and head of William Blair's London office. Before that, Licudi served as a managing director in William Blair's Financial Sponsors Group. His experience includes a decade in private equity with roles at 3i plc and LDC. He earned his B.A. (Hons) from the University of Stirling in Scotland.

"William Blair's European investment banking team provides clients with a global, holistic offering matched with a high caliber of client service excellence, with a focus on the delivery of strong client outcomes," Licudi said. "I look forward to serving as a resource for our clients and colleagues as we continue to expand our scale across Europe."

William Blair's European investment banking team consists of over 120 bankers in five offices.

About William Blair Investment Banking

William Blair's investment banking group enables corporations, financial sponsors, and owner/entrepreneurs around the world to achieve their growth, liquidity, and financing objectives. Drawing on the collective intellectual capital and deep sector expertise of a global team that reaches over 20 cities on four continents, the investment banking group brings a rigorous and innovative approach to corporate board advisory projects, mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing. From January 2020 to December 2024, the team advised on more than $810 billion in completed transaction volume.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

