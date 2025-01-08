Future Fuels Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors & Grants Stock Options

Future Fuels Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Fuels") (TSXV:FTUR)(FWB:S0J) is pleased to announce the appointment Bernd Christmas and Mark Riccio to its board of directors.

Mr. Christmas is a highly esteemed legal professional and advocate for First Nations across Canada, recognized for his extensive experience and unwavering dedication to his field. As of February 1, 2024, he has taken on the role of Senior Counsel at JFK Law. He is situated at JFK Law's Six Nations office in Ohsweken, Ontario.

Mr. Riccio has over 20 years' experience in financial markets, with the majority of time spent in the mining industry. He most recently co-founded Vikara Capital that manages a liquid, digital assets fund. He was previously a Director at Macquarie Group in the Commodities and Global Markets Division in Sydney. Prior to Macquarie, he was a Director at commodities private equity firm Denham Capital in Perth and Houston and Vice President in the investment banking group at Merrill Lynch in Sydney and Los Angeles. He has co-founded a number of businesses including copper and nickel royalty company Nova Royalty. He holds a BS in Finance from University of Colorado Boulder, an MBA from University of Texas Austin and is a CFA Charterholder.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Kevin Bottomley from his role of Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Bottomley for his contributions during his tenure that helped guide the company through various strategic decisions.

President, CEO and director Rob Leckie comments "It is a pleasure to welcome Mr. Christmas and Mr. Riccio to our board of directors. Their experience and expertise will undoubtedly serve the interests of our shareholders in advancing our Nunavut project. I would also like to express my gratitude to Mr. Bottomley. His professionalism and insights were of great value to the board. We wish him continued success in his endeavours. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank all three individuals for their commitment to Future Fuels".

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted (the "Grant") an aggregate of 4,380,000 incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to purchase up to 4,380,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to certain directors, officers and consultants under its Equity Incentive Plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of two years from the date of Grant, expiring on January 7, 2027, at a price of $0.44 per Share. The Options will vest immediately.

All Options and the Shares underlying such Options are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Uranium Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Property in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares. Future Fuels Inc. is publicly listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol "FTUR," and in Germany on the Börse Frankfurt under the symbol "S0J" or WKN: A40TUW. You are invited to find out more at www.futurefuelsinc.com where you can subscribe for News Alerts, or follow us on Facebook, X.com or LinkedIn.

