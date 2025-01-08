Consumer Technology Association: DIVE IN to the Future: CES 2025 Opens Today

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over and it's time to DIVE IN! CES® 2025, the world's most powerful technology event, opens today, igniting innovation and setting the tech agenda for the year ahead. From game-changing AI and cutting-edge digital health solutions to sustainability breakthroughs, next-gen mobility, quantum computing, and more, the industry's brightest minds and boldest brands are showcasing their visions.

With high-energy preshow events at Media Days, CES 2025 is already making waves. Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES 2025 runs today through Friday, January 10, across multiple venues in Las Vegas, uniting leaders from startups to tech giants to collaborate, connect, and catapult the innovation industry forward.

"We're thrilled to DIVE IN to CES 2025, which will show innovations that improve the lives of millions of people, create new jobs, and catalyze global economic growth," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "CES is where the future begins! It's where business gets done, partnerships are forged, deals are struck, and world-changing ideas take center stage."

"There is truly no place on earth like CES, as a gathering spot for so many people from around the world who believe in the power and the possibility of tech innovation," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "CES 2025 is driving the conversations and connections that are moving our industry and our world forward."

CES formally launches with CTA's highly anticipated State of the Industry Address, featuring Shapiro and Fabrizio, who shared their vision for the future of innovation. Both focused on the power of technology to empower people. As Shapiro explained it, "we spend a lot of time talking about the big picture of technology, like its power to drive economic growth, boost our stock portfolios, and change industries … but it's just as important to talk about how technology transforms individual lives."

CTA also welcomed members of its executive board, Deena Ghazarian, founder, Austere and Debbie Taylor Moore, founder and CEO, Quantum Crunch on stage to announce CTA's new collaboration with Quantum World Congress and a new investment of $5 million into CTA's Innovation for All Fund. Shapiro and Fabrizio also announced the launch of CTA's bi-annual Global Innovation Scorecard, which recognizes countries with the political, economic, and demographic realities that allow technology innovation to flourish.

Keynotes

NVIDIA

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang on Monday shared the company's vision for the future, highlighting its achievements in advancing consumer and business infrastructure through AI innovation. Huang unveiled the highly anticipated GeForce RTX 50, which is expected to beat the performance of the previous RTX 4090 model. To improve consumer workflows, Huang introduced Agentic AI, a real-time AI assistant designed to help users in various tasks. To enhance workflow efficiency, Huang also revealed the Cosmos World Foundation Model alongside generative AI models that are designed to help robotics better navigate the physical world. Toyota and NVIDIA have partnered up to develop the next generation of autonomous vehicles, powered by the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS operating system.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Group CEO Yuki Kusumi shared Panasonic Group's vision for sustainability, artificial intelligence, and the health of future generations. Mr. Kusumi was joined on stage by Marvel actor Anthony Mackie and other Panasonic Group leaders. Panasonic described its journey to net zero with 44 manufacturing facilities already powered by 100% renewable energy and unveiled OASYS, an HVAC system that uses less energy than conventional systems. Blue Yonder chief strategy officer Wayne Usie joined Mr. Kusumi to reveal how businesses can navigate modern supply chain complexity with predictive and generative AI. As an extension of the current Panasonic Well portfolio, Panasonic announced Umi, a holistic digital family wellness platform and coach.

To kick off the keynote, Steve Aoki, DJ and record producer, performed.

Media Days

CES Media Days kicked off at Mandalay Bay, January 5-6, with 19 press conferences from top brands making announcements and igniting global media coverage. Six CEOs participated in press conferences this year from companies like AMD,Bosch, HDMI, Hisense, Invo Station, John Deere, LG Electronics, National Sleep Foundation, OnMed LLC, Samsung, SHOKZ, Siemens, Sony, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, TCL, TomBot,Toyota, Variowell, and Zeekr.

Hot Products

CES Unveiled Las Vegas, the official press event of CES 2025, featured more than 200 companies and their groundbreaking innovations such as the Kirin Holdings Electric Salt Spoon, LiberLive C1 Stringless Smart Guitar for music backing, FaceHeart CardioMirror for cardiac health assessments, Tombot Jennie pet robot for those facing health adversities, and Xpeng Aeroht Land Aircraft Carrier as a modular transportation concept.

CES 2025 Tech Trends to Watch

Brian Comiskey, senior director, innovation and trends, CTA, and Melissa Harrison, vice president, marketing and communications, presented the CES 2025 Tech Trends to Watch. The exclusive, media-only event offered a futurist perspective on quantum computing, human security, the energy transition, plus many of the topics and exhibitors that will make news at CES. Notably, CTA released the 2025 U.S. Tech Industry Forecast at the event.

More at CES

CES 2025 features more than 300 conference sessions with top tracks and stages like CES Creator Space , Digital Health Summit, Great Minds, Innovation Policy Summit, and Research Summit. Visit CES.tech for live updates and streams from CES 2025 programming.

Download the CES App to plan your show and navigate onsite by searching "CES 2025" in the Android and Apple app stores.

CTA recognizes and supports the sustainability efforts of organizations in Southern Nevada, home of CES, through its 2025 Green Grants Program funding $125,000 to three Nevada organizations focused on sustainability.

