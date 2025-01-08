Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp (TSXV: CCEC) (the "Company" or "CanCambria") announces that it intends to issue up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to further advance the Company's 100%-owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase a further common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of 36 months after the closing.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain finder's fees subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the rules of the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory and Exchange hold period of four months and a day commencing from the date of issuance.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of those laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction other than as specified herein including the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act).

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria is a Canada-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100%-owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Offering, Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

