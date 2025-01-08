Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVN8 | ISIN: US1347481020 | Ticker-Symbol: 35J
Tradegate
07.01.25
21:29 Uhr
2,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CANAAN INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANAAN INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0602,08007.01.
2,0002,08007.01.
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 05:48 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canaan Inc.: Canaan Introduces Revolutionary Bitcoin Mining Heaters for Home and Personal Use in CES 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan INC (NASDAQ: CAN), a leading blockchain hardware manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Avalon Mini 3 and Nano 3S in Las Vegas, CES. The two innovative Bitcoin mining devices are designed to democratize cryptocurrency mining for individuals and turning a home heating system into a crypto mining device.


Product Innovation

Canaan is redefining home cryptocurrency mining with two groundbreaking devices. The Avalon Mini 3, with a Hashrate of 37.5Th/s, offers a unique dual-purpose solution, combining efficient Bitcoin mining with home heating. The app-controlled operation and sleek, quiet design, provides a remarkably easy-to-use, energy-efficient solution for mining newcomers and enthusiasts.

The Avalon Nano 3S, which is upgraded from the widely-welcomed Avalon Nano 3, with a Hashrate of 6Th/s, complements this offering as an affordable, beginner-friendly Bitcoin mining device. Its compact and portable design alongside its low power consumption makes it ideal for individual users while supporting the broader goal of Bitcoin network decentralization.

Reimagining Technology Efficiency

The Avalon Mini 3 can simultaneously mine Bitcoin and warm living spaces, offering homeowners a unique way to offset energy costs and reduce environmental impact. This device gives users innovative access to heat recycling, turning the computational work of Bitcoin mining into a dual-purpose solution that provides both digital currency and home comfort.

"We are committed to making Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone," said NG Zhang, CEO and founder of Canaan. "The Avalon Mini 3 and Avalon 3S represent our vision of user-friendly, practical mining solutions for the modern individual. We're reimagining how technology can create value while minimizing environmental waste. The Avalon Mini 3's ability to generate cryptocurrency while heating your home is a perfect example of our vision for sustainable, multi-purpose technology."

Availability

Preorder Now at https://canaan.io/avalonhome

During the preorder period till the end of February 2025, the price for Avalon Nano 3S is USD249 and Avalon Mini 3 is USD899 while supplies last.

About Canaan Inc.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin's history under the brand name Avalon.

Website: canaan.io
Media Contact: pr@canaan-creative.com
Telegram Group Official: https://t.me/Canaanio
X.com: https://x.com/canaanio

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593297/image_5030889_9405383.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canaan-introduces-revolutionary-bitcoin-mining-heaters-for-home-and-personal-use-in-ces-2025-302345271.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.