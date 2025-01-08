Rothienorman project in North East Scotland is the first to become operational from NESO's Pathfinder II Programme

Quinbrook's second project to commence operations within the GBP 430 million portfolio of synchronous condensers, the UK's largest

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners ("Quinbrook"), a specialist global investment manager focused exclusively on the infrastructure needed for the energy transition, today announced completion of construction and start of operations at its Rothienorman synchronous condenser project in North East Scotland.

Rothienorman is one of ten projects awarded a contract under the National Energy System Operator (NESO) Pathfinder II ("PFII") programme and is the first synchronous condenser project to reach commercial operations in PFII. The Pathfinder programme aims to deliver investments in nationally critical transmission infrastructure considered essential to the UK's net zero future.

"As the UK increases its uptake of renewable power supply in the drive to Net Zero, synchronous condensers provide critical grid support enabling the safe and stable addition of more weather sensitive renewable capacity to the UK power system. Pathfinder II was specifically implemented to enhance inertia and short-circuit level in Scotland due to its growing asynchronous wind farm capacity combined with the retirement of synchronous nuclear and thermal generation assets. We are thrilled to have successfully delivered the first synchronous condenser under the programme to reach commercial operations in partnership with Welsh Power," said Keith Gains, Managing Director and Regional Leader UK for Quinbrook.

NESO's stability Pathfinder II program offers long-term inflation-linked contracts to secure essential grid services. Pathfinder II awarded contracts to ten projects worth a total of GBP 323 million in forward revenues. Quinbrook secured just over half of the total contract value with seven contract awards.

"The stability Pathfinder II projects such as Rothienorman, will help unlock long-term resilience for the electricity system and support delivery of not only NESO's 2025 zero carbon operation ambition but also the delivery of clean power by 2030," commented Matt Magill, Engineering and Customer Solutions Director, NESO. "Projects such as these will help maintain our world-leading levels of reliability, whilst enabling new technologies and innovations to reduce costs for consumers."

Quinbrook, which commenced construction of Rothienorman in February 2023, partnered with Welsh Power in the development of the project from concept through to commissioning, with the key equipment supplied by Siemens-Energy AG.

Quinbrook expects its projects awarded contracts in Pathfinder II will support over 550 jobs during the construction phase. Earlier this year, Quinbrook announced that it had closed £120 million in new debt financing for these synchronous condenser projects, marking the first portfolio financing of synchronous condensers awarded contracts in Phases I and II of NESO Stability Pathfinder Programme.

Once built and operational, Quinbrook's portfolio of seven synchronous condensers are estimated to have supported over 1,500 jobs throughout local communities across the UK and represent a capital investment of over GBP 430 million.

About Quinbrook

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (http://www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition in the UK, US, and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested c. USD 6.9 billion of equity capital in 40 GW of energy infrastructure assets representing a total transaction value of USD 29.8 billion. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale onshore wind and solar power, battery storage, reserve peaking capacity, biomass, fugitive methane recovery, hydro and flexible energy management solutions in the UK, US, and Australia. Quinbrook is currently developing and constructing some of the largest renewables and storage infrastructure projects in the UK, US, and Australia.

