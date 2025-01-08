Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A0MSH6 | ISIN: CH0029850754 | Ticker-Symbol: APE
Lang & Schwarz
08.01.25
07:22 Uhr
0,067 Euro
+0,000
+0,15 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2025 07:10 Uhr
86 Leser
Addex Therapeutics: Addex to Present at the 2025 Swiss Equities Baader Conference

Finanznachrichten News

Geneva, Switzerland, January 8, 2025-Addex Therapeuticsbeing held in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, January 08-10, 2025.

In his presentation, Dr Lütjens will provide a corporate update and discuss recent advances from Addex's CNS pipeline.

Presentation Details:
Date: Friday, January 10, 2025
Time: 11:40 CET
Conference Venue: Grand Resort Bad Ragaz
Room: Forum 2

Dr Lütjens will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please submit a request via the Baader Conference portal or by sending an email to IR@addexpharma.com.

About Addex:

Addex Therapeuticsis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant

Contacts:

Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55
PR@addextherapeutics.com (mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com) 		Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 7968 022075
msinclair@halsin.com (mailto:msinclair@halsin.com)

Addex Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements about the intended use of proceeds of the offering. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Addex Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on April 18, 2024, the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
