Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2025 07:10 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

People Center Inc. dba Rippling: Rippling Secures Electronic Money Institution (EMI) License from the Central Bank of Ireland

Finanznachrichten News

Rippling Payments Ireland Limited is the only EMI licensed HCM platform and payroll provider

DUBLIN, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rippling Payments Ireland Limited, a subsidiary of Rippling, a leading global workforce management platform, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) License by the Central Bank of Ireland. Rippling Payments Ireland Limited is the first HCM platform and payroll provider to receive an EMI license and joins an exclusive group of just 28 licensed EMIs in Ireland. This milestone underscores Rippling's continued global growth and ability to deliver reliable financial services to businesses across Europe, as well as our steadfast commitment to rigorous compliance standards and innovative workforce solutions.

"This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and compliant financial services across Europe. With this license, we're the first payroll provider in the EU to be able to offer businesses seamless, end-to-end payroll and payment solutions tailored to their needs while meeting the highest regulatory standards," said Shea Steacker, CEO of Rippling Payments Ireland Limited.

With this EMI License, Rippling's clients in Europe and beyond can now pay their employees and contractors seamlessly within a unified platform. This eliminates the complexity of manual bank file uploads and reduces the risk of payment mismatches, significantly simplifying payroll management for modern businesses. Achieving EMI authorization requires the implementation of robust compliance frameworks and demonstrated adherence to the Central Bank of Ireland's rigorous standards.

"Compliance is core to everything we do at Rippling and this license reflects our substantial investments in regulatory compliance and internal systems to ensure the safeguarding of customer funds," said Jamie McDonnell, Chief Compliance Officer of Rippling Payments Ireland Limited. "We will continue to uphold our industry-leading standards as we expand our services to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Europe."

Rippling's integrated platform streamlines workforce management by combining HR, IT, payroll, and financial services. This achievement supports Rippling's vision of transforming global workforce operations and reinforces our position as a trusted industry leader in global payroll and HRIS solutions.

About Rippling
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system.

Rippling has raised $1.4B from the world's top investors-including Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Sequoia, Greenoaks and Bedrock.

For more information, visit Rippling.com.

Contact:
Bobby Whithorne
bobby@rippling.com
(949)233-9977


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.