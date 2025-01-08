JP Jenkins Ltd
8th January 2025
OMM:JPJ
ISIN: GB00BSQNV490
OMEGA MINERALS PLC
("OMM" or "the Company")
Shares now trading on JP Jenkins
London, UK, 8th January 2025 - OMEGA MINERALS PLC (OMM:JPJ), today announces its shares have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. OMEGA MINERALS PLC's registered address is 85 Great Portland Street, First Floor, London, England, W1W 7LT and company number is 11073509.
Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.
For further information, please contact:
