JP Jenkins Ltd

OMEGA MINERALS PLC Shares now trading on JP Jenkins



08-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



8th January 2025 OMM:JPJ ISIN: GB00BSQNV490 OMEGA MINERALS PLC ("OMM" or "the Company") Shares now trading on JP Jenkins London, UK, 8th January 2025 - OMEGA MINERALS PLC (OMM:JPJ), today announces its shares have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. OMEGA MINERALS PLC's registered address is 85 Great Portland Street, First Floor, London, England, W1W 7LT and company number is 11073509.

Founded in 2020, Omega Minerals PLC is a mining exploration company that acquires and develops mineral and alluvial gold projects in Canada. Omega is focused on gold resources within the historic gold belt in British Columbia, Canada. The entire Board of Omega Minerals Plc is pleased to announce the Company's inclusion in the JP Jenkins platform. "This is an exciting and timely development for the Company. It will raise our profile in the international investment community, make our shares more accessible to qualified global investors and at the same time enhance engagement with existing shareholders. Our focus remains on creating multiple exit opportunities to maximise value for our shareholders."

JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.



The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at ( https://jpjenkins.com/ ). For further information, please contact: OMEGA MINERALS PLC Investor Relations JP Jenkins Ltd Veronika Oswald / Mason Doick Tel. +44 (0) 20 3883 5845 Tel. +44 (0) 207 469 0937 Email: info@omegamineralsplc.com Email: info@jpjenkins.com

ENDS



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



