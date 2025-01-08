Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059
Frankfurt
07.01.25
08:03 Uhr
0,081 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 08:02 Uhr
2 Leser
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Application

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria, announces that, a block listing application ("Block Listing") has been made to the London Stock Exchange for up to 31,848,219 common shares of no par value each in the Company ("New Common Shares") to be admitted trading on AIM.

Forming part of the Company's successful capital raisings in February, September and December 2024, the Company has in issue a total of 31,848,219 unlisted investor and broker warrants yet to be exercised. Further details are set out below:

Capital Raising

No. Issued

No. exercised

Price

US$

Date exercisable until

Outstanding

Feb 24 Investor Warrants

16,949,152

2,677,966

0.0558

21 Feb 2026

14,271,186

Feb 24 Broker Warrants

1,694,915

1,694,915

0.0372

21 Feb 2029

-

Oct 24 Investor Warrants

15,017,985

2,338,488

0.0494

4 Oct 2026

12,679,497

Oct 24 Broker Warrants

3,003,597

-

0.0372

4 Oct 2029

3,003,597

Dec 24 Broker Warrants

1,893,939

-

0.0832

18 Dec 2029

1,893,939

TOTAL

31,848,219

The Block Listing has been filed to enable holders of the Company's warrants to continue to voluntarily exercise them without the need for the issue of a separate RNS and admissions filing each time this occurs. The Company will notify on a monthly basis when there are changes to the issued share capital of the Company, and these monthly figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company. The Company will also make six-monthly announcements regarding the utilisation of the block admission in line with its obligations under AIM Rule 29. It is expected that the Block Listing will be effective on or around 13 January 2025.

If and when issued, the New Common Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing common shares of the Company.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2024. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing, to reach profitable levels of operations and to reach a satisfactory closure of the Creditor's Agreement in Uruguay. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
