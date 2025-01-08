Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A40WGA | ISIN: GB00BQVXM815
Frankfurt
07.01.25
21:49 Uhr
4,726 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Placing to raise £340,000

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that it has raised £340,000 through the issue of 100,000 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") at a price of 340p per share (the "Placing"). One institutional investor has subscribed for the Placing Shares and has also been granted 50,000 warrants exercisable at a price of 500p each for a period of 12 months from 1 March 2025.

The Placing uses the Company's current headroom to issue ordinary shares for cash. The net proceeds of the Placing will be dedicated to the clinical trial of the Company's lead asset, HG-CT-1, targeting relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults. The first patient for the trial is recruited and being tested for inclusion/exclusion criteria to satisfy the clinical protocol. The funds raised will also assist the Company into the next stage of the trials.

An application is being made to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, and admission of the Placing Shares to trading is expected on or around 15 January 2025 ("Admission"). The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Total Voting Rights

For the purpose of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, following Admission the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 3,604,539 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com



SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl







Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow



About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
