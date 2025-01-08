ECN, a world leading digital-out-of-home office media publisher, today announced a new partnership with VIOOH, a premium global digital-out-of-home (DOOH) supply-side platform. This expands VIOOH's global footprint to premium office buildings across the UK, France and Germany.

VIOOH, with its advanced technology platform and global footprint, seamlessly connects buyers and sellers in the DOOH space, offering a streamlined programmatic advertising experience. Through this partnership, advertisers worldwide will access ECN's inventory within premium office buildings, strategically placed in business districts within major cities and regional areas.

The ECN network spans 25 cities in the UK and Europe and adds another 870 programmatic screens to VIOOH's existing inventory.

In France, ECN delivers over 26 million monthly impressions across 298 digital screens and 203 office buildings including Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Lille, Nantes, Bordeaux and Toulouse.

In Germany, it has over 25 million monthly impressions across 281 digital screens and 216 office buildings in Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Munich, Leipzig, Dresden, Mannheim, Essen and Dortmund.

In the UK, ECN sees over 22 million monthly impressions across 276 digital screens and 154 office buildings in key cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Bristol.

"This new partnership provides an exciting new opportunity for advertisers to connect with many affluent businesses and consumers, located in premium office spaces, across major cities in Europe. It's another asset strengthening VIOOH's real-time trading across programmatic DOOH and an incredibly valuable media channel for both international and local-market advertisers," said Gavin Wilson, Chief Customer and Revenue Officer at VIOOH

"We look forward to working with VIOOH's expert programmatic team across all our rapidly expanding UK and European network. We know combining our premium inventory with VIOOH's existing partners will provide advertisers with a strategic and compelling proposition targeting business professionals en masse," said Charles Parry-Okeden, Global CEO at ECN

Through programmatic buying, advertisers can benefit from enhanced flexibility, precision targeting, and improved efficiency, ensuring maximum impact and engagement.

