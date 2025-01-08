Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
08.01.25
08:01 Uhr
23,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

Finanznachrichten News

Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

8 January 2025

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")

Board Change


(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2025

Non-executive Director Vivien Gould has informed the Board of Third Point Investors of her intention to resign from her position at the Company with effect from 10 January 2025. This follows the good progress that has already been achieved regarding the Company's Strategy Review which was announced in December, and Vivien's confidence in the Board to fully develop and take this forward to its conclusion.

Rupert Dorey, Chair of the Company, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Vivien for her outstanding contribution during her tenure where she exhibited independence of mind and great clarity of thought.

We wish Vivien all the best in her future endeavours."

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey)

Limited Enquiries:
Company website:www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Media Enquiries - Burson Buchanan

Charles Ryland / Henry Wilson / Samuel Adams

charles.ryland@buchanancomms.co.uk / Tel: Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

henry.wilson@buchanancomms.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5111

samuel.adams@buchanancomms.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5162


© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.