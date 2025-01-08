Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

8 January 2025

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")

Board Change



(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2025

Non-executive Director Vivien Gould has informed the Board of Third Point Investors of her intention to resign from her position at the Company with effect from 10 January 2025. This follows the good progress that has already been achieved regarding the Company's Strategy Review which was announced in December, and Vivien's confidence in the Board to fully develop and take this forward to its conclusion.

Rupert Dorey, Chair of the Company, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Vivien for her outstanding contribution during her tenure where she exhibited independence of mind and great clarity of thought.

We wish Vivien all the best in her future endeavours."

