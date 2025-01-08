DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 January 2025 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 7 January 2025 it purchased a total of 275,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.295 GBP1.904 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.270 GBP1.880 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.286268 GBP1.894963

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 620,763,856 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7078 2.295 XDUB 09:21:05 00072976642TRLO0 7347 2.295 XDUB 09:21:05 00072976641TRLO0 2009 2.295 XDUB 09:21:05 00072976643TRLO0 8257 2.295 XDUB 09:46:18 00072977489TRLO0 1709 2.295 XDUB 09:53:05 00072977706TRLO0 7315 2.290 XDUB 10:36:20 00072978997TRLO0 1068 2.275 XDUB 11:30:34 00072980194TRLO0 6306 2.275 XDUB 11:30:34 00072980193TRLO0 3100 2.275 XDUB 11:30:34 00072980198TRLO0 145 2.275 XDUB 11:30:34 00072980197TRLO0 1500 2.275 XDUB 11:30:34 00072980196TRLO0 2430 2.275 XDUB 11:30:34 00072980195TRLO0 3490 2.285 XDUB 13:34:56 00072983040TRLO0 267 2.285 XDUB 13:34:56 00072983039TRLO0 630 2.285 XDUB 13:34:56 00072983038TRLO0 5943 2.285 XDUB 13:34:56 00072983037TRLO0 25 2.285 XDUB 13:38:21 00072983108TRLO0 1500 2.285 XDUB 13:38:21 00072983107TRLO0 5943 2.285 XDUB 13:38:21 00072983106TRLO0 3937 2.290 XDUB 14:14:01 00072984275TRLO0 4471 2.290 XDUB 14:14:01 00072984274TRLO0 3593 2.290 XDUB 14:14:01 00072984280TRLO0 166 2.290 XDUB 14:14:01 00072984279TRLO0 1500 2.290 XDUB 14:14:01 00072984278TRLO0 3131 2.290 XDUB 14:14:01 00072984277TRLO0 115 2.295 XDUB 14:35:44 00072985019TRLO0 6000 2.295 XDUB 14:35:44 00072985018TRLO0 1838 2.295 XDUB 14:35:44 00072985017TRLO0 1500 2.295 XDUB 14:35:44 00072985024TRLO0 163 2.295 XDUB 14:35:44 00072985023TRLO0 360 2.295 XDUB 14:35:44 00072985022TRLO0 4177 2.295 XDUB 14:35:44 00072985021TRLO0 3914 2.295 XDUB 14:35:44 00072985020TRLO0 5658 2.295 XDUB 14:41:44 00072985354TRLO0 1839 2.295 XDUB 14:41:44 00072985353TRLO0 2474 2.295 XDUB 14:41:44 00072985357TRLO0 1500 2.295 XDUB 14:41:44 00072985356TRLO0 3914 2.295 XDUB 14:41:44 00072985355TRLO0 2832 2.285 XDUB 14:50:12 00072985836TRLO0 1500 2.285 XDUB 14:50:12 00072985835TRLO0 3914 2.285 XDUB 14:50:12 00072985834TRLO0 4674 2.275 XDUB 15:08:06 00072987131TRLO0 3265 2.275 XDUB 15:08:06 00072987130TRLO0 1210 2.270 XDUB 15:31:22 00072988416TRLO0 1100 2.270 XDUB 15:31:22 00072988415TRLO0 372 2.270 XDUB 15:31:22 00072988414TRLO0 3100 2.270 XDUB 15:31:22 00072988413TRLO0 3668 2.270 XDUB 15:31:22 00072988412TRLO0 3206 2.270 XDUB 15:39:13 00072988772TRLO0 3752 2.270 XDUB 15:39:13 00072988771TRLO0 7778 2.280 XDUB 15:47:13 00072989211TRLO0 645 2.280 XDUB 15:47:13 00072989215TRLO0 1500 2.280 XDUB 15:47:13 00072989214TRLO0 5741 2.280 XDUB 15:47:13 00072989213TRLO0 3049 2.290 XDUB 16:02:05 00072989854TRLO0 1500 2.290 XDUB 16:02:05 00072989853TRLO0 3653 2.290 XDUB 16:02:05 00072989852TRLO0 57 2.290 XDUB 16:02:05 00072989851TRLO0 2172 2.290 XDUB 16:12:26 00072990401TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3658 190.40 XLON 09:42:55 00072977354TRLO0 3596 190.40 XLON 09:42:55 00072977355TRLO0 3889 190.40 XLON 09:42:57 00072977364TRLO0 880 190.00 XLON 09:46:21 00072977490TRLO0 41 190.00 XLON 09:46:21 00072977491TRLO0 1067 190.40 XLON 09:46:21 00072977492TRLO0 743 190.40 XLON 09:46:21 00072977493TRLO0 820 190.40 XLON 09:46:21 00072977494TRLO0 809 190.40 XLON 09:46:21 00072977495TRLO0 217 190.40 XLON 09:46:21 00072977496TRLO0 3694 190.00 XLON 10:05:32 00072978038TRLO0 4176 190.20 XLON 10:42:28 00072979155TRLO0 1700 190.00 XLON 10:42:28 00072979156TRLO0 1982 190.00 XLON 10:42:28 00072979157TRLO0 2500 188.40 XLON 10:56:48 00072979426TRLO0 803 188.40 XLON 10:56:48 00072979427TRLO0 18 188.40 XLON 10:56:48 00072979428TRLO0 247 188.40 XLON 10:56:48 00072979429TRLO0 240 188.40 XLON 10:56:48 00072979430TRLO0 4262 188.60 XLON 11:30:34 00072980192TRLO0 797 189.20 XLON 13:27:16 00072982926TRLO0 3496 189.20 XLON 13:37:39 00072983093TRLO0 1460 189.20 XLON 13:37:40 00072983094TRLO0 2000 189.20 XLON 13:37:40 00072983095TRLO0 1836 189.20 XLON 13:57:22 00072983903TRLO0 1790 189.20 XLON 13:57:22 00072983904TRLO0 3889 189.20 XLON 14:14:01 00072984276TRLO0 1091 189.80 XLON 14:19:48 00072984470TRLO0 807 189.80 XLON 14:19:48 00072984471TRLO0 430 189.80 XLON 14:19:48 00072984472TRLO0 281 190.20 XLON 14:41:43 00072985348TRLO0 2725 190.20 XLON 14:41:43 00072985349TRLO0 1018 190.20 XLON 14:41:43 00072985350TRLO0 4313 190.00 XLON 14:41:44 00072985352TRLO0 4287 189.60 XLON 14:45:47 00072985644TRLO0 778 189.60 XLON 14:59:48 00072986281TRLO0 56 189.60 XLON 14:59:48 00072986282TRLO0 300 189.60 XLON 14:59:48 00072986283TRLO0 39 189.60 XLON 14:59:48 00072986284TRLO0 1025 189.60 XLON 14:59:48 00072986285TRLO0 1800 189.60 XLON 14:59:48 00072986286TRLO0 831 189.60 XLON 14:59:48 00072986287TRLO0 23 188.00 XLON 15:31:25 00072988417TRLO0 3027 188.00 XLON 15:31:25 00072988418TRLO0 1272 188.00 XLON 15:31:25 00072988419TRLO0 3400 188.20 XLON 15:39:13 00072988767TRLO0 277 188.20 XLON 15:39:13 00072988768TRLO0 1216 188.20 XLON 15:39:13 00072988769TRLO0 2735 188.20 XLON 15:39:13 00072988770TRLO0 3703 189.00 XLON 15:47:13 00072989205TRLO0 603 189.60 XLON 16:06:16 00072990037TRLO0 1510 189.60 XLON 16:06:16 00072990038TRLO0 1510 189.60 XLON 16:06:16 00072990039TRLO0 2924 189.60 XLON 16:06:16 00072990040TRLO0 2200 189.80 XLON 16:06:16 00072990041TRLO0 1000 189.80 XLON 16:06:16 00072990042TRLO0 247 189.80 XLON 16:06:16 00072990043TRLO0 3573 190.00 XLON 16:06:16 00072990044TRLO0 389 189.60 XLON 16:16:48 00072990702TRLO0

