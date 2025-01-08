Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
08.01.25
08:04 Uhr
2,280 Euro
-0,040
-1,72 %
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
8 January 2025 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 7 January 2025 it purchased a total of 275,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.295     GBP1.904 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.270     GBP1.880 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.286268    GBP1.894963

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 620,763,856 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7078       2.295         XDUB      09:21:05      00072976642TRLO0 
7347       2.295         XDUB      09:21:05      00072976641TRLO0 
2009       2.295         XDUB      09:21:05      00072976643TRLO0 
8257       2.295         XDUB      09:46:18      00072977489TRLO0 
1709       2.295         XDUB      09:53:05      00072977706TRLO0 
7315       2.290         XDUB      10:36:20      00072978997TRLO0 
1068       2.275         XDUB      11:30:34      00072980194TRLO0 
6306       2.275         XDUB      11:30:34      00072980193TRLO0 
3100       2.275         XDUB      11:30:34      00072980198TRLO0 
145       2.275         XDUB      11:30:34      00072980197TRLO0 
1500       2.275         XDUB      11:30:34      00072980196TRLO0 
2430       2.275         XDUB      11:30:34      00072980195TRLO0 
3490       2.285         XDUB      13:34:56      00072983040TRLO0 
267       2.285         XDUB      13:34:56      00072983039TRLO0 
630       2.285         XDUB      13:34:56      00072983038TRLO0 
5943       2.285         XDUB      13:34:56      00072983037TRLO0 
25        2.285         XDUB      13:38:21      00072983108TRLO0 
1500       2.285         XDUB      13:38:21      00072983107TRLO0 
5943       2.285         XDUB      13:38:21      00072983106TRLO0 
3937       2.290         XDUB      14:14:01      00072984275TRLO0 
4471       2.290         XDUB      14:14:01      00072984274TRLO0 
3593       2.290         XDUB      14:14:01      00072984280TRLO0 
166       2.290         XDUB      14:14:01      00072984279TRLO0 
1500       2.290         XDUB      14:14:01      00072984278TRLO0 
3131       2.290         XDUB      14:14:01      00072984277TRLO0 
115       2.295         XDUB      14:35:44      00072985019TRLO0 
6000       2.295         XDUB      14:35:44      00072985018TRLO0 
1838       2.295         XDUB      14:35:44      00072985017TRLO0 
1500       2.295         XDUB      14:35:44      00072985024TRLO0 
163       2.295         XDUB      14:35:44      00072985023TRLO0 
360       2.295         XDUB      14:35:44      00072985022TRLO0 
4177       2.295         XDUB      14:35:44      00072985021TRLO0 
3914       2.295         XDUB      14:35:44      00072985020TRLO0 
5658       2.295         XDUB      14:41:44      00072985354TRLO0 
1839       2.295         XDUB      14:41:44      00072985353TRLO0 
2474       2.295         XDUB      14:41:44      00072985357TRLO0 
1500       2.295         XDUB      14:41:44      00072985356TRLO0 
3914       2.295         XDUB      14:41:44      00072985355TRLO0 
2832       2.285         XDUB      14:50:12      00072985836TRLO0 
1500       2.285         XDUB      14:50:12      00072985835TRLO0 
3914       2.285         XDUB      14:50:12      00072985834TRLO0 
4674       2.275         XDUB      15:08:06      00072987131TRLO0 
3265       2.275         XDUB      15:08:06      00072987130TRLO0 
1210       2.270         XDUB      15:31:22      00072988416TRLO0 
1100       2.270         XDUB      15:31:22      00072988415TRLO0 
372       2.270         XDUB      15:31:22      00072988414TRLO0 
3100       2.270         XDUB      15:31:22      00072988413TRLO0 
3668       2.270         XDUB      15:31:22      00072988412TRLO0 
3206       2.270         XDUB      15:39:13      00072988772TRLO0 
3752       2.270         XDUB      15:39:13      00072988771TRLO0 
7778       2.280         XDUB      15:47:13      00072989211TRLO0 
645       2.280         XDUB      15:47:13      00072989215TRLO0 
1500       2.280         XDUB      15:47:13      00072989214TRLO0 
5741       2.280         XDUB      15:47:13      00072989213TRLO0 
3049       2.290         XDUB      16:02:05      00072989854TRLO0 
1500       2.290         XDUB      16:02:05      00072989853TRLO0 
3653       2.290         XDUB      16:02:05      00072989852TRLO0 
57        2.290         XDUB      16:02:05      00072989851TRLO0 
2172       2.290         XDUB      16:12:26      00072990401TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3658       190.40        XLON      09:42:55      00072977354TRLO0 
3596       190.40        XLON      09:42:55      00072977355TRLO0 
3889       190.40        XLON      09:42:57      00072977364TRLO0 
880       190.00        XLON      09:46:21      00072977490TRLO0 
41        190.00        XLON      09:46:21      00072977491TRLO0 
1067       190.40        XLON      09:46:21      00072977492TRLO0 
743       190.40        XLON      09:46:21      00072977493TRLO0 
820       190.40        XLON      09:46:21      00072977494TRLO0 
809       190.40        XLON      09:46:21      00072977495TRLO0 
217       190.40        XLON      09:46:21      00072977496TRLO0 
3694       190.00        XLON      10:05:32      00072978038TRLO0 
4176       190.20        XLON      10:42:28      00072979155TRLO0 
1700       190.00        XLON      10:42:28      00072979156TRLO0 
1982       190.00        XLON      10:42:28      00072979157TRLO0 
2500       188.40        XLON      10:56:48      00072979426TRLO0 
803       188.40        XLON      10:56:48      00072979427TRLO0 
18        188.40        XLON      10:56:48      00072979428TRLO0 
247       188.40        XLON      10:56:48      00072979429TRLO0 
240       188.40        XLON      10:56:48      00072979430TRLO0 
4262       188.60        XLON      11:30:34      00072980192TRLO0 
797       189.20        XLON      13:27:16      00072982926TRLO0 
3496       189.20        XLON      13:37:39      00072983093TRLO0 
1460       189.20        XLON      13:37:40      00072983094TRLO0 
2000       189.20        XLON      13:37:40      00072983095TRLO0 
1836       189.20        XLON      13:57:22      00072983903TRLO0 
1790       189.20        XLON      13:57:22      00072983904TRLO0 
3889       189.20        XLON      14:14:01      00072984276TRLO0 
1091       189.80        XLON      14:19:48      00072984470TRLO0 
807       189.80        XLON      14:19:48      00072984471TRLO0 
430       189.80        XLON      14:19:48      00072984472TRLO0 
281       190.20        XLON      14:41:43      00072985348TRLO0 
2725       190.20        XLON      14:41:43      00072985349TRLO0 
1018       190.20        XLON      14:41:43      00072985350TRLO0 
4313       190.00        XLON      14:41:44      00072985352TRLO0 
4287       189.60        XLON      14:45:47      00072985644TRLO0 
778       189.60        XLON      14:59:48      00072986281TRLO0 
56        189.60        XLON      14:59:48      00072986282TRLO0 
300       189.60        XLON      14:59:48      00072986283TRLO0 
39        189.60        XLON      14:59:48      00072986284TRLO0 
1025       189.60        XLON      14:59:48      00072986285TRLO0 
1800       189.60        XLON      14:59:48      00072986286TRLO0 
831       189.60        XLON      14:59:48      00072986287TRLO0 
23        188.00        XLON      15:31:25      00072988417TRLO0 
3027       188.00        XLON      15:31:25      00072988418TRLO0 
1272       188.00        XLON      15:31:25      00072988419TRLO0 
3400       188.20        XLON      15:39:13      00072988767TRLO0 
277       188.20        XLON      15:39:13      00072988768TRLO0 
1216       188.20        XLON      15:39:13      00072988769TRLO0 
2735       188.20        XLON      15:39:13      00072988770TRLO0 
3703       189.00        XLON      15:47:13      00072989205TRLO0 
603       189.60        XLON      16:06:16      00072990037TRLO0 
1510       189.60        XLON      16:06:16      00072990038TRLO0 
1510       189.60        XLON      16:06:16      00072990039TRLO0 
2924       189.60        XLON      16:06:16      00072990040TRLO0 
2200       189.80        XLON      16:06:16      00072990041TRLO0 
1000       189.80        XLON      16:06:16      00072990042TRLO0 
247       189.80        XLON      16:06:16      00072990043TRLO0 
3573       190.00        XLON      16:06:16      00072990044TRLO0 
389       189.60        XLON      16:16:48      00072990702TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  369125 
EQS News ID:  2063097 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2063097&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
