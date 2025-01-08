Indian float glass manufacturer Gold Plus Glass has commissioned a new PV glass factory with an installed production capacity of 109,500 metric tons per year. From pv magazine India Gold Plus Glass Industry, India's second-largest float glass manufacturer, has announced the commissioning of its new manufacturing facility in the Indian state of Karnataka. It said it has expanded its float glass capacity and diversified its portfolio by entering the solar glass segment with the new facility. The Karnataka plant began commercial operations in June 2024, with a phase-wise installed float glass manufacturing ...

