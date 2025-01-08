Autel Energy Europe, in partnership with Orange Charging, is proud to announce the installation of the first-ever MaxiCharger DH480 in Europe at the Groen Goud Biervliet. This groundbreaking project marks a major milestone for Autel and the European electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. It underscores the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and its active role in advancing the energy transition.

"We are excited to partner with Autel Energy Europe and facilitate our customer MW Solutions to be the first to install the MaxiCharger DH480 in Europe," said Jasper Boogert, Managing Director at Orange Charging. "This installation not only strengthens our commitment to providing fast and reliable charging solutions for EV drivers, but it also sets a new benchmark for what's possible in ultra-fast charging technology today. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Autel as we have planned more Maxicharger DH480 installations in the coming months."

The MaxiCharger DH480 features the latest in EV charging technology, including Intelligent Matrix technology. This innovative system allows the Power Module to be flexibly configured, distributing the load across multiple modules according to specific charging demand. This design enhances the charger's reliability and operational efficiency, ensuring continuous and optimal performance

Located in the Southern part of the Netherlands at prime location Groen Goud Biervliet, the charging station is emblematic for typical modern-day charging scenarios, where an increasing demand for accessible, high-speed EV charging solutions along major transit routes must be satisfied. As Europe accelerates its transition to electric vehicles, this installation provides a convenient solution for drivers seeking fast and reliable charging options during long-distance travel.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on January 7th, 2025, to celebrate the installation. The event was attended by Cai Ting, CEO of Autel Energy Europe, along with Orange Charging, key stakeholders, and government officials. The ceremony marks a proud moment for both companies and underscores the importance of collaboration in advancing the European charging infrastructure.

"We are truly excited to partner with Orange Charging in bringing this game-changing MaxiCharger DH480 to Europe," said Cai Ting, CEO of Autel Energy Europe. "Orange Charging has been a fantastic partner, and we are grateful to them for being the first to try this cutting-edge product. This milestone is not only a significant achievement for Autel but also a step forward for the entire European EV ecosystem. We look forward to our continued collaboration and further opportunities to support the transition to sustainable energy."

The MaxiCharger DH480 meets today's expectations for all-in-one high power charging solutions and represents a significant leap forward towards offering affordable and sustainable investments for CPOs across Europe. Autel Energy remains committed to delivering reliable charging solutions that support the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles across the continent.

About Autel Energy Europe

Autel Energy Europe is a leading provider of advanced EV charging solutions. With a focus on innovation and reliability, the company offers a range of high-quality AC and DC chargers to meet the needs of both public and private charging stations across Europe. As part of the global Autel brand, Autel Energy Europe is dedicated to facilitating the shift to sustainable transportation with cutting-edge products and services.

About Orange Charging

Orange Charging is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, committed to making EV charging accessible and efficient for drivers across Europe. With a focus on reliability, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Orange Charging plays a key role in the transition to electric mobility.

Contacts:

