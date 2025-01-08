Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 09:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Galien Foundation Announces the Prix Galien UK 2025 Awards Committee

Finanznachrichten News

Judging panel comprises a number of the United Kingdom's leading luminaries in healthcare

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation is pleased to welcome the latest cohort of distinguished industry experts to the Prix Galien UK 2025 Awards Committee. Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed will continue to guide the committee as Chair of the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, having succeeded Professor Sir Michael Rawlins and Professor Sir Mark Walport.

The Galien Foundation

"I am greatly looking forward to continuing my role as Chair of the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, alongside some of the greatest minds at the forefront of global healthcare," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool and the NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics. "The collaborative ethos of this committee reflects The Galien Foundation's mission to serve as a vehicle for the open exchange of ideas that drive science and new innovations."

The Prix Galien UK Awards Committee aims to recognise innovators across the international pharmaceutical and healthcare industries each year, in the lead up to the prestigious annual Prix Galien UK Forum and Award Ceremony events. This year's Prix Galien UK Forum will be held at the Science Museum in London, followed by an evening of celebration at the Awards Ceremony held in the Natural History Museum, London, on Thursday, 5th June, 2025.

Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation, commented, "We are incredibly grateful to entrust the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee with selecting and honouring those committed to changing the future of healthcare not only within the UK, but across the world and we can't wait to see who the nominees will be this year."

Nominations are open now through 15th April, 2025, for the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," and "Best Public Sector Innovation." To learn more about the product award categories and Awards Committee members, visit our website here. To nominate a product, submit your innovation here.

About the Prix Galien UK events on 5th June, 2025
Prix Galien Forum:

  • Location: Science Museum, London

Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony:

  • Location: Natural History Museum, London

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2025

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed
David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool
Committee Chair

Professor Jane Adam
Honorary Professor, University of Exeter, Consultant Radiologist, St George's Hospital London and former Chair Technology appraisal committee, NICE

Professor Bruce Campbell
Past Chair NICE Interventional Procedures and Medical Technologies Advisory Committees; Honorary Vascular Consultant and Professor, Exeter

Professor Jesse Dawson
Professor of Stroke Medicine at School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health in the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow; Consultant Physician in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow

Dr Stephanie Kuku
Chief Knowledge Officer - Conceivable Life Sciences, Senior Consultant - Hardian Health, Board Trustee - The Kings Fund, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, UCL

Professor Sudhesh Kumar, OBE
Vice President (Health), University of Warwick and President of Association of Innovation, Research and Technology Organisations, UK (AIRTO)

Professor Andrew Morris, CBE
Director, Health Data Research UK, President of the Academy of Medical Sciences & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Professor Sharon Peacock, CBE
Master of Churchill College Cambridge

Dame June Raine
Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan Richards
Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Bethany Shinkins
Professor of Health Economics, Diagnosis and Screening

Dr Lauren Walker
Professor of Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, University of Liverpool

Professor Dame Moira Whyte
Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter being established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

Follow the Foundation on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

Media Contact (UK):
Julian Tyndale-Biscoe
Finn Partners
Julian.Tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com
+44 20 3217 7060

Media Contact (Global):
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners
Kara.Bradley@finnpartners.com
646-213-7243

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592709/The_Galien_Foundation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-galien-foundation-announces-the-prix-galien-uk-2025-awards-committee-302344749.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.