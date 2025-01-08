Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
WKN: A3EUU2 | ISIN: US5653941030
NASDAQ
07.01.25
21:59 Uhr
42,925 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPLEBEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPLEBEAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Maplebear Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Enovis to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplebear Inc. (NASD: CART) will replace Enovis Corp. (NYSE: ENOV) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Enovis will replace Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 14. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is acquiring Arch Resources in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Following completion of the merger, CONSOL Energy will be renamed Core Natural Resources Inc., and its ticker will change to CNR.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 14, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Maplebear

CART

Consumer Staples

January 14, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Enovis

ENOV

Health Care

January 14, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Enovis

ENOV

Health Care

January 14, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Arch Resources

ARCH

Materials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

