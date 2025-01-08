CallTower, Inc.: CallTower Acquires Inoria

CallTower Announces Acquisition of Inoria to Expand Market Presence and Strengthen Communications Technology Capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, UT and MONTREAL, QC, Jan. 08, 2025, a global leader in cloud-based communicationsInc. This acquisition marks a strategic milestone in CallTower's mission to deliver best-of-breed CCaaS solutions, expand its Customer Experience (CX) and Conversational Artificial Intelligence (CAI) capabilities to the global market.

In joining forces, CallTower and Inoria represent a dynamic convergence of some of the leading UCaaS and CCaaS providers. CallTower's acquisition of Inoria strengthens its offerings with complete CX solutions, including professional and managed services. This partnership expands CallTower's global reach and enhances its ability to meet diverse customer needs with tailored support and professional services.

A defining aspect of this collaboration lies in the expertise and innovative solutions brought by Inoria. Inoria was named the Genesys North America, Canada Partner of the Year for Genesys' fiscal year 2024. Renowned for its technical expertise with Genesys CCaaS solutions including Genesys Cloud and Genesys Cloud AI, Inoria introduces a Genesys CX solution that seamlessly aligns with CallTower's best-in-breed unified communications offerings. In addition to the Genesys offering, the Inoria solutions portfolio brings together other leading technology partnerships in CAI such as Kore.ai and Parloa - allowing the combined organizations to meet the unique needs of each customer. This union empowers enterprise customers with an expanded portfolio of cutting-edge cloud communication technologies, designed to meet the evolving demands of a global market. Enterprises will benefit from enhanced capabilities, broader solutions, and greater innovation that ultimately creates a richer, personalized experience for end customers.

"The acquisition of Inoria presents an exciting strategic opportunity for our customers, and partners, enhancing our growth in delivering global best-of-breed enterprise communication solutions," said CallTower's Chief Executive Officer, Bret England. "This acquisition offers our combined customers and the enterprise market with expanded communication solutions with extensive resources for design, licensing, implementation, integration, and support of an extensive list of CCaaS and CAI solutions along with our industry leading UCaaS offerings. CallTower and Inoria are planning a swift integration along with an expanded launch of innovative and connected global communications solutions. The full Inoria Team represents the best in the CCaaS business and there are tremendous similarities in culture and customer solution focused approach. CallTower is honored to include Inoria's customers, employees and partners as we continue to grow with best-of-breed, global communication offerings."

"Inoria's investment from CallTower is pivotal for our company," said Joe Bigio, Co-Founder & EVP of Inoria, Inc. "This unique partnership allows us to accelerate innovation, expand our services, reach new markets, and scale rapidly while delivering even greater value to our partners and enterprise customers across North America and speedily into Europe. We are thrilled to join forces with CallTower, whose expertise and resources will launch us into our next phase of growth. I am personally excited to join the CallTower executive team to lead the CCaaS, CX, and CAI organization and play a pivotal role in making CallTower a global industry leader in enterprise communications. As part of CallTower, Inoria remains committed to providing best-in-class solutions and service to our Canadian and US customers as we expand our offering into the global market."

Through this acquisition, CallTower continues its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to connect, collaborate, and thrive. The combined expertise and resources of the two companies will ensure a seamless customer experience while positioning CallTower for sustained growth and leadership in the industry.

Arma Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Inoria.

About CallTower

CallTower is leading the future of global communications where UCaaS and CCaaS innovations meets the vast expanse of connectivity with numbering coverage in over 80 countries with additional countries with a managed telephony solution offering. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through integration of cutting-edge technologies. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions (UCaaS) with one-click failover offerings are provided via CallTower Connect, a CallTower proprietary delivery and managed service tool. CallTower provides a comprehensive contact center, customer experience solutions (CCaaS/CX) of Genesys, Five9, Intermedia, along with conversational artificial intelligence (CAI) of Kore.ai and Parloa offerings. Products are provided with robust professional and global managed service offering that allows customers to deploy and manage best-of-breed communications solutions that meet their current and expanding future global needs.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications solutions provider, catering to the needs of enterprise businesses. CallTower offers and supports industry-leading solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), Genesys, Five9, Intermedia.

About Inoria

Inoria is the North American partner of choice, actively orchestrating the evolution of contact center operations. Inoria powers millions of customer interactions, passionately supporting organizations as they navigate their digital transformation journey through customized optimization, implementation, and integration services. Leveraging Conversational AI (CAI) and advanced analytics, Inoria provides deep insights and strategic recommendations that drive performance. Agile, personable, and human-centric, Inoria builds authentic relationships and champions success through inspired guidance, collaboration, and innovative solutions.

Inoria's value-added partner solutions support the diverse and evolutive needs of the contact center. Partners in CCaaS, workforce management, CAI and analytics include Genesys, Talkdesk, Alvaria, Kore.ai, Parloa, Coveo and Emite. Together, they work collaboratively to deliver enhanced interactions.

More than contact center expert consulting, Inoria is about enriching the customer experience, positioning them as a turnkey partner for all your contact center needs. For more information about Inoria, visit www.inoria.com.

For more information about CallTower, contact marketing@calltower.com .

