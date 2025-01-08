Capacitor Metals Corp. Announces Voluntary Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Blue River Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Capacitor Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Capacitor") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report (the "Report") on SEDAR+ titled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blue River Property, Blue River, British Columbia". The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") respecting the Company's 100% owned Blue River project located approximately 60 kms south of Valemount, British Columbia. The Report was prepared by Nathan Schmidt, B.Sc., P.Geo, of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a "qualified person" for purposes of NI 43-101. The effective date of the Report is October 1, 2024.

Capacitor Metals CEO Chris Grove states "We are very pleased with the release of this new 43-101 report. With the current state of the global tantalum market of continued increased demand, against significant issues on the supply side, we are excited to be advancing this valuable Canadian project once again"

The full Report can be found on the Company website: https://capacitormetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/2024-10-01_Blue-River_NI-43-101_Signed.pdf

and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Capacitor Metals Blue Property in Blue River, BC

About Capacitor Metals Corp.

Capacitor Metals Corp. is a British Columbia company focused on the exploration and development of the Blue River Tantalum-Niobium Property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Within the Blue River Property, the Upper Fir deposit has a significant historical indicated resource of 9.6M kg contained tantalum and 77.8M kg contained niobium plus an historical inferred resource of 1.0M kg contained tantalum and 9.6M kg contained niobium.

The Company is positioned to be one of the lowest cost tantalum-niobium producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of tantalum and niobium to the global market. The Blue River Property is a fully serviced site in mining-friendly British Columbia, Canada with excellent infrastructure close at hand, including rail, paved road, water, and power adjacent to project site. The Property contains three known deposits of tantalum and niobium (the Fir, the Verity and the Upper Fir) and an additional 20+ known exploration targets. The Blue River Property is advanced with significant work already completed. CAD$34M+ has been spent to date, including 271 drill holes, an historical Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), community consultations, and preliminary metallurgical and environmental work.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.capacitormetals.com or email jschroenn@capacitormetals.com.

