Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company"), Canada's first publicly traded low-sugar, plant-based confectionery company, is pleased to announce a substantial increase in sales and significant retail expansion over the past year.

In 2024, the company sold an additional 100,000 cases of its Yumy Soda line compared to 2023, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. This increase in sales was achieved with minimal impact on other SKUs, indicating a strong and growing demand for Yumy's diverse product range.

This sales growth has been complemented by an expansion in retail presence. The Yumy Candy Company has successfully increased its production scale to meet incoming sales, with Walmart now ranking as one of the company's top revenue-driving customers. The company currently offers five products in Walmart: strawberry kiwi, peach, orange, cola, and sour watermelon, with strawberry kiwi being the top seller.

Additionally, Yumy Candy has begun its USA launch into one of the largest supermarket chains in North America, Albertsons. This achievement is part of the company's US sales expansion plan to make its innovative candy products more accessible to consumers nationwide.

The company's commitment to providing healthier alternatives in the confectionery market has resonated with consumers, contributing to this impressive growth. The U.S. confectionery market size was valued at $198 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.67% from 2024 to 2028.

The Yumy Candy Company remains dedicated to innovation and meeting consumer demand for health-conscious, plant-based confectionery options. With a focus on quality and taste, the company is poised for continued success in the expanding confectionery market.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

