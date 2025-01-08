Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
08.01.2025 09:18 Uhr
Swedish Tech Leaders Greater Than and Smart Eye Partner to Advance Vehicle Safety Through Driver Risk Analytics and Driver Monitoring Technology

Finanznachrichten News
  • Smart Eye is the industry's leading Driver Monitoring System (DMS) provider, with over 40% market share
  • Greater Than is the global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact
  • Together, the companies are conducting a data-driven research initiative to analyze how driver behaviors, such as eye movements and responses to distraction alerts, impact crash risk and inform the development of advanced in-cabin safety systems

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, and Smart Eye AB, the industry leader in Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), today announced a strategic collaboration to deepen the understanding of driver risk and advance life-saving vehicle technologies.

The partnership will combine Greater Than's risk intelligence with Smart Eye's advanced driver monitoring system technology to explore the correlation between driver eye movements, Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) alerts, and crash risk.

Together, the companies are conducting comprehensive research to advance the understanding of driver distraction and drowsiness. Using Smart Eye's AIS system - a complete driver support solution designed for small-volume OEMs and fleet vehicles - to detect driver fatigue and distraction, the project will collect real-world behavioral data and combine with Greater Than's predictive risk analytics to refine and enhance the services.

"At Smart Eye, we are dedicated to transforming how vehicles understand and respond to human behavior," said Magnus Brunzell, VP of AIS, Smart Eye. "This partnership with Greater Than allows us to combine our expertise in Driver Monitoring Systems with their advanced risk intelligence to create a safer driving environment. By integrating predictive crash analytics with real-time behavioral monitoring, we are pushing the boundaries of what in-cabin AI systems can achieve."

From July 7, 2026, all new vehicles in the EU must incorporate an ADDW system that observes driver eye movements and issues warnings when distractions are detected. Using the data collected through Smart Eye's AIS systems and Greater Than's risk intelligence, the two companies will also explore the correlation between ADDW alerts, driver behavior, and crash probability. These insights will help automakers refine ADDW systems to improve safety outcomes and meet compliance standards.

With over 40% market share in DMS and a proven track record of collaborations with global automakers like Nissan, GM, and BMW, Smart Eye is at the forefront of AI-driven automotive safety solutions. Greater Than has been training its world-leading AI technology for 20 years with real-life data from 106 countries and 1,600 cities. As a result, it can rapidly predict crash probability and climate impact. Its customers include organizations across the insurance, fleet, mobility and automotive industries. Together, the two companies are uniquely positioned to set new standards in driver monitoring and risk analytics, offering solutions that benefit automotive manufacturers, fleet managers, and drivers alike.

"This collaboration will facilitate valuable research that has the potential to transform the driver experience and save lives," said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO at Greater Than. "By understanding driver behavior, and the effects that safety warnings have on risk level, this partnership will be revolutionary to the future of cabin monitoring technology and the management of global road safety."

CONTACT:

Press contact Greater Than
PR@greaterthan.eu
+46 855 593 200
www.greaterthan.eu

Press contact Smart Eye
Lisa Strandvik
Head of Global Marketing, Smart Eye
lisa.strandvik@smarteye.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/swedish-tech-leaders-greater-than-and-smart-eye-partner-to-advance-vehicle-safety-through-driver-ris,c4088512

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/4088512/3194805.pdf

Greater Than x Smart Eye press release 2025-01-08

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/smart-eye-x-greater-than-press-release,c3366394

Smart Eye x Greater Than press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swedish-tech-leaders-greater-than-and-smart-eye-partner-to-advance-vehicle-safety-through-driver-risk-analytics-and-driver-monitoring-technology-302345560.html

