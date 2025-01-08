StoryStream, a leader in AI-driven social shopping and eCommerce content solutions, today announced the launch of its new AI-powered video commerce platform, designed to revolutionise how brands engage customers online. The new solution empowers eCommerce brands and retailers with immersive storytelling, shoppable videos, and live commerce, creating more personalised and dynamic shopping experiences that convert attention into action.

With the rise of video content and the shift in consumer behaviour towards more authentic, visual-driven shopping journeys, StoryStream's new solution directly addresses the need for brands to create engaging, story-based content that resonates with today's digital-savvy shoppers. By incorporating features like Stories, shoppable video, and live commerce, brands can now bring the excitement of social media directly into their online stores, allowing consumers to seamlessly discover, engage, and purchase products in real-time.

Next-Generation Video Commerce Features

StoryStream's AI-powered video commerce solution offers brands a comprehensive toolkit to drive engagement and sales through:

"We're excited to launch a video commerce solution that brings the immersive and interactive nature of social media to the world of eCommerce," said Alex Vaidya, CEO of StoryStream. "Our AI-powered platform gives brands the ability to connect with consumers in a more engaging and personalised way, transforming how they discover and buy products online."

Bringing Social Shopping to Brand Websites

The demand for more authentic, social-inspired shopping experiences is rapidly growing, and brands need to find new ways to meet their customers where they are. StoryStream's new video commerce solution offers a seamless bridge between the discovery-driven experiences of social platforms and the transactional environment of brand-owned eCommerce sites. The platform is designed to integrate effortlessly into existing storefronts, offering a simple yet powerful solution to capture attention and convert it into real-time sales.

"Consumers are increasingly expecting more personalised, engaging experiences from brands-especially when it comes to video," said Emma Simpson, Head of Customer Success at StoryStream. "By leveraging our new AI-powered tools, brands can now create deeper connections with their audiences through authentic, real-time interactions that inspire action and drive conversions."

Empowering Brands to Drive Engagement and Sales

Trusted by leading global brands such as L'Oréal, Porsche, and John Lewis, StoryStream continues to redefine the future of eCommerce with innovative, AI-powered solutions. The new video commerce platform provides a competitive advantage for brands looking to boost engagement, reduce bounce rates, and increase conversion through highly personalised and immersive shopping experiences.

About StoryStream

StoryStream is an AI-powered platform that enables brands to create immersive, social-inspired shopping experiences through video commerce, user-generated content, and personalised product discovery. Trusted by leading brands such as L'Oréal, Porsche, and John Lewis, StoryStream helps businesses win attention, drive engagement, and bridge the gap between social media and brand websites.

