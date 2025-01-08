Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Intention to Delist its Securities from Nasdaq and to Deregister its Securities under the Securities Exchange Act

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (OTC: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation leader, informs its stockholders and the market in general that today its Board of Directors approved the commencement of the process to: (i) voluntarily delist its securities from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"); and (ii) deregister the Company's securities under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), after taking into account a number of considerations, including, but not limited to, the Nasdaq Suspension (as defined below) and the expected reduction in operating expenses associated with continued listing and reporting.

The Company previously reported that, on November 6, 2024, Nasdaq notified the Company that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel made a determination to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq because the Company was in violation of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) since the market value of the Company's listed securities was below the minimum requirement of $35 million for 30 consecutive business days and the Company failed to satisfy any of the alternative requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b). As a result, trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq was suspended on November 8, 2024 (the "Nasdaq Suspension"). Nasdaq would complete the delisting by filing a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the SEC. As permitted under Nasdaq rules, the Company intends to file a Form 25 with the SEC to voluntarily delist its securities from Nasdaq, unless Nasdaq files the Form 25 prior to the filing of such form by the Company. Nasdaq rules require the Company to provide Nasdaq at least 10 days' notice of the Company's intention to withdraw its listing and the Company plans to notify Nasdaq accordingly. The delisting of the Company's securities from Nasdaq is expected to become effective ten days after the filing of the Form 25.

Once the delisting has become effective and the criteria for deregistration have been satisfied, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to deregister the Company's securities under the Exchange Act. Upon filing the Form 15, the Company's obligation to file periodic and current reports with the SEC, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, will be immediately suspended. The Company's duty to file any other reports required by the Exchange Act with the SEC will be terminated 90 days after the filing of Form 15.

Following the Nasdaq Suspension, the Company's common stock and Series B preferred stock began trading under the symbols "XELA" and "XELAP," respectively, on the OTC Markets system effective on November 8, 2024.

The Company reserves its rights in all respects, for any reason, to delay or withdraw the aforementioned filings prior to their effectiveness and will issue any further announcement if required under the listing rules or other applicable laws and regulations.

