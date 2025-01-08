A case study analysis by Norway's Over Easy Solar has found that vertical rooftop solar panels outperform conventional rooftop PV systems during snowy months. Energy yield was up to 30% higher in the winter months in Norway, according to the company. Vertical rooftop solar panels outperform conventional systems during snowy months, Norway's Over Easy Solar has found. The company, which manufactures vertical PV units, said it conducted a case study research in Oslo, and that the yield from the vertical panels remained consistent through early spring, even after fresh snowfall. "Our data shows ...

