RAISING combines the company's business expertise in data science to develop advanced AI-based solutions.

This new division includes technological tools such as ad-machina, Gauss AI, and Trust Generative AI, offering innovative solutions for measuring and optimizing marketing strategies.

Making Science (BME Growth: MAKS), a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, has announced the launch of RAISING, its new technology division that combines the company's business expertise with data science to develop advanced solutions based on Artificial Intelligence. This new venture aims to transform brands' marketing strategies through predictive, generative, and automated AI technologies, optimizing results throughout the entire funnel.

AI-based solutions to transform marketing

RAISING integrates cutting-edge tools that reinforce its technology proposition. These include ad-machina, Making Science's flagship technology that uses generative AI to automate the creation and multi-platform activation of personalized ads in real-time. The tool has proven its effectiveness on platforms such as Performance Max and Meta, achieving up to 30% more conversions compared to traditional methods. Its advanced functionalities allow the dynamic adaptation of text, image, or video ads to market and user needs, incorporating detailed data analysis, automatic translation, and large-scale optimization, ensuring more effective and profitable campaigns, which relevant companies such as Banco Santander or MediaMarkt have already integrated into their business plans.

Another key product of this new division is Gauss AI, which is designed to predict user behavior and optimize attribution, measurement, and media planning strategies. This system helps companies to identify the most relevant and profitable interactions, increasing the effectiveness of their campaigns. Trust Generative AI is positioned as a versatile and secure tool for content generation at scale, automating internal and external processes in areas such as marketing, SEO, and human resources while ensuring regulatory compliance and ultimate human control.

A step forward in technological innovation

The launch of RAISING reinforces Making Science's position as a benchmark in technological innovation applied to marketing.

According to José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, founder and CEO of Making Science: "With the launch of RAISING, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver disruptive technology solutions that transform how brands engage with their audiences. With this division, we want our clients to optimize their results and access new opportunities in an increasingly competitive and complex digital environment, offering technology (SaaS) so that their own teams can develop their business strategies."

In conjunction with the launch of RAISING, Making Science also announced a fully paid capital increase of €10 million in its subsidiary Making Science Marketing AdTech. This investment is part of the investment agreement with the SOPEF II fund (Spain Oman Private Equity Fund), managed by MCH, to enhance the company's growth and expansion.

