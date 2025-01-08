Dr. Ahmet Ergin and SugarMD Host Free Diabetes Testing Event to Empower the Community During His Transition to Private Practice

Dr. Ahmet Ergin, renowned endocrinologist and founder of SugarMD, is giving back to the community during his transition from corporate employee position to private practice by offering free diabetes testing and screening at an upcoming event. This initiative, sponsored by SugarMD, underscores Dr. Ergin's commitment to improving diabetes awareness and management in the local community.

The event will take place on February 17, 2025, at 1700 SE Hillmoor Dr., Suite 307, Port Saint Lucie, FL from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Attendees will have access to free blood glucose testing, A1C screenings, and educational resources designed to promote early detection and better management of diabetes.

"Diabetes affects millions of people, many of whom are undiagnosed or unaware of their condition. By providing free screenings, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their health and prevent complications through early intervention," said Dr. Ahmet Ergin.

As the founder of SugarMD, a company specializing in advanced supplements and solutions for diabetes management, Dr. Ergin has dedicated his career to transforming lives through innovative approaches to care. This free testing event aligns with his mission to educate, support, and inspire people living with diabetes to lead healthier lives.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Free Screenings: Blood glucose and A1C tests conducted by trained professionals.

Expert Advice: On-site consultation with Dr. Ergin and the SugarMD team.

Educational Resources: Informative sessions on managing and preventing diabetes.

Giveaways: Complimentary SugarMD samples and health-focused materials.

The event is open to individuals of all ages, particularly those at risk for diabetes or those who want to learn more about managing the condition. Early detection can be life-changing, and this event offers a unique opportunity to prioritize health at no cost.

About SugarMD:

Founded by Dr. Ahmet Ergin, SugarMD is a trusted brand dedicated to empowering individuals with diabetes through advanced supplements and educational resources. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, SugarMD helps people take charge of their health and well-being.

For more information about the event or to schedule an interview with Dr. Ahmet Ergin, please contact:

Moe Woods

feedback@sugarmds.com

SOURCE: SugarMD

View the original press release on accesswire.com